🆘 🆘 Sweet, adorable, ameowzing Red lives in an abandoned house. Next week bulldozers will demolish the building and constructions will start. The neighborhood is hostile to strays. Do you have it in your heart to save him?🆘🆘 ———- Ο αξιολάτρευτος Red ζει σε ένα εγκαταλελειμένο σπίτι. Την επόμενη εβδομάδα μπουλντόζες θα ξεκινήσουν το γκρέμισμα. Η γειτονιά είναι εχθρική προς τα αδεσποτα κάτι που δυσκολεύει την εύρεση νέου ασφαλούς σημείου. Θες να γίνεις ο σωτήρας του...;