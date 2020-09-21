View this post on Instagram

Beauty or brains? Fuck that, it’s not a dichotomy. Let’s not act like mascara glues girls' eyes so shut that they can’t read a word of Dickens, or solve a trigonometry problem. Let’s talk instead about how no boy has ever been asked if he’d rather get his Bachelor’s or get married; no man has ever been told that he’s too handsome to run for office. So why should I cover up my boobs so you can take me seriously? Beauty or brains? I’ll take ‘em all, thanks 🍑