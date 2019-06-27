Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
🍉 #passion#obsession#instagram#love#life#style#lifestyle#on#fashion#fashionblogger#styles#fashiongirl#fashionstyle#potd#picoftheday#fashiongram#fashionph#fashioninspiration#dailylook#fashioninsta#styleinspiration#outfitoftheday#outfit#look#lookoftheday#lotd#ootd#photo#photooftheday#instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
"Κλειδώνουμε τον κλήδονα/ με τ΄Αϊ-Γιαννιού τη χάρη/ κι όποια 'χει καλοριζικό/να δώσει να το πάρει" *about last night #klidonas #raches #ikaria #ikariagram #visitikaria #ikariaisland #aegean #islandlife #instagreece #instalifo #popagandagr #wu_greece #wu_greece_islands #summer2019 #fire
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
❤️ #insta #instalifo #lifo #pic #picoftheday #photooftheday #instagram #instadaily #instagood #instaphoto #greece #redlips #judahclub #black #smile #happy #love #live #life #instasmile #pinkwoman #black #blackstyle #instastyle #instafashion #now #skg #thessaloniki #tb
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Her body's hot Her body's like the summer I'm in a trance or something Her mind is not, no As sharp as all her diamonds She must be smoking something I see her dancing in the streets Sipping champagne on the beach So expensive when she eats 'Cause she's so fancy I see her when I go to sleep I check my phone when I am weak She never posts anything deep 'Cause she's so fancy This summer's gonna hurt like a motherfucker Fucker This summer's gonna hurt like a motherfucker Fucker [ This Summer' s Gonna Hurt Like a Mother [email protected] - Maroon 5] #loveher #love #instalove #picoftheday #traveling #instatravel #travelgram #her #friends #bestie #vscocam #vsco #photography #igers #hoscos #instalifo #lifo @lifomag @_hoston #summer #inlove #ig_daily
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#bodypositivegreece #bodypositivitygreece @hyphyhip @thetravelstylesleep 🇬🇧🇬🇷 Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do. Not a punishment for what you ate. Γυμναζόμαστε για να έχουμε ένα υγιές σώμα και καλύτερη διάθεση! Μην βλέπουμε τη γυμναστική ως τιμωρια για τις ατασθαλίες που κάνουμε. . . . . . . . #windsurfers #windsurfer #windsurfjournal #windsurfingtv #windsurfgram #windsurfgirls #windsurfen #travelbloggervibes #greektravelblogger #greekfashionbloggers #seasports #watersports #watersportsaddict #summeringreece #greece_travel #greece_moments #vouliagmeni #instalifo #lifomag #athensvoice #girlswhowindsurf #travelthroughtheworld #fitnessmotivationhellas
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I love you more Than there are Stars in the sky Waves in the ocean and grains of sand on the beach 25 june🖤 . . . . #quotes #instalifo #instago #quotestagram #instadaily #vsco #vscocam #iger #instalife #instalike #instalifo #love #instamood #moodoftheday #igers #motherdaughter #photography #myprincess #mylove #hugs #summer
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Σαν μικρο παιδι και εγω 🌈 . . . . . . #summervibes #summer #greece #havefun #laugh #sea #play #picoftheday #instagood #instalife #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Όταν δεν έχεις συνεννοηθεί για το κονσεπτ της φωτογραφίας συμβαίνουν τέτοια (ίσως και λίγο χειρότερα*) πράγματα. 🤪 *Τα οποία αν δουν το φως της δημοσιότητας κάτι πάει παρά πολύ ΛΑΘΟΣ! ————————— #youtube #weirdos #photography #portraitmood #portrait #portraitphotography #ig_greece #instalifo #athensvoice #popagandagr #athensvibe #vscocam #vscoportrait #vscogreece #vscoart_greece #ig_greece #ig_athens #rsa_vsco #photooftheday #portrait_greece #picoftheday