Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2024.

Το Oppenheimer του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν οδηγεί τις υποψηφιότητες στα Όσκαρ 2024 καθώς περιλαμβάνεται σε 13 κατηγορίες, πολύ κοντά στο ρεκόρ των 14 υποψηφιοτήτων, ενώ ακολουθεί το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με 11, μεταξύ αυτών της καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, Α΄ γυναικείου ρόλου για την Έμα Στόουν και Β' ανδρικού για τον Μαρκ Ράφαλο.

Το Killers of the Flower Moon του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε ακολουθεί με 10 υποψηφιότητες και η Barbie με 8.

Τις υποψηφιότητες για τα 96α Όσκαρ παρουσίασαν οι ηθοποιοί Zazie Beetz και Jack Quaid. Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 10 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες.

Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη ταινία

American Fiction

Anatomy of the Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The zone of interest

Σκηνοθεσία

Anatomy of the Fall- Ζιστίν Τριέ

Killers of the Flower Mooon- Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε

Oppenheimer- Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν

Poor Thing- Γιώργος Λάνθιμος

The zone of interest- Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ

Α' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ- Μαέστρο

Κολμαν Ντομίνγκο- Rustin

Πολ Τζιαμάτι- The Holdovers

Κίλιαν Μέρφι- Oppenheimer

Τζέφρι Ράιτ- American Fiction

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Ανέτ Μπένινγκ- Nyad

Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν- Killers of the Flower Moon

Σάντρα Χιούλερ- Anatomy of a Fall

Κάρι Μάλιγκαν- Maestro

Έμα Στόουν- Poor Things

Β' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Στέρλινγκ K. Μπράουν- American Fiction

Ρόμπερτ ΝτεΝίρο- Killers of the Flower Moon

Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ- Oppenheimer

Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ- Barbie

Μαρκ Ράφαλο- Poor Things

Β' Γυναικείος ρόλος

Έμιλι Μπλαντ- Oppenheimer

Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς- The Color People

Αμέρικα Φερέρα- Barbie

Τζόντι Φόστερ- Nyad

Νταβάιν Ρόι Ράντολφ- The Holdovers

Πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall- Ζιστίν Τριέ, Αρτούρ Χαράρι

The Holdovers- Ντέιβιντ Χέμινγκσον

Maestro- Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Τζος Σίνγκερ

May December- Σάμι Μπερκ, Άλεξ Μεκάνικ

Past Lives- Σελίν Σονγκ

Διασκευασμένο σενάριο

American Fiction- Κορντ Τζέφερσον

Barbie - Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ, Νόα Μπάουμπακ

Oppenheimer- Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν

Poor Things- Τόνι Μακναμάρα

The Zone of Interest- Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ

Διεθνής ταινία

Io capitano- Ιταλία

Perfect days- Ιαπωνία

Society of the snow- Ισπανία

The Teachers’ Lounge- Γερμανία

The Zone of Interest- Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους

Letter to a pig

97 senses

Our uniform

Pachyderme

War is over

Τραγούδι

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Μουσική

American Fiction

Indiiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Killers of the flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Ήχος

The creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The zone of Interest

Καλλιτεχνική διεύθυνση

Barbie

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor things

Φωτογραφία

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Golda

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Κοστούμια

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης

Οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Καλύτερο animation μεγάλου μήκους

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nτοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Τo Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol