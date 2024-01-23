Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2024.
Το Oppenheimer του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν οδηγεί τις υποψηφιότητες στα Όσκαρ 2024 καθώς περιλαμβάνεται σε 13 κατηγορίες, πολύ κοντά στο ρεκόρ των 14 υποψηφιοτήτων, ενώ ακολουθεί το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με 11, μεταξύ αυτών της καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, Α΄ γυναικείου ρόλου για την Έμα Στόουν και Β' ανδρικού για τον Μαρκ Ράφαλο.
Το Killers of the Flower Moon του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε ακολουθεί με 10 υποψηφιότητες και η Barbie με 8.
Τις υποψηφιότητες για τα 96α Όσκαρ παρουσίασαν οι ηθοποιοί Zazie Beetz και Jack Quaid. Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 10 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες.
Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη ταινία
American Fiction
Anatomy of the Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The zone of interest
Σκηνοθεσία
Anatomy of the Fall- Ζιστίν Τριέ
Killers of the Flower Mooon- Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε
Oppenheimer- Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν
Poor Thing- Γιώργος Λάνθιμος
The zone of interest- Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ
Α' Ανδρικός ρόλος
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ- Μαέστρο
Κολμαν Ντομίνγκο- Rustin
Πολ Τζιαμάτι- The Holdovers
Κίλιαν Μέρφι- Oppenheimer
Τζέφρι Ράιτ- American Fiction
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ- Nyad
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν- Killers of the Flower Moon
Σάντρα Χιούλερ- Anatomy of a Fall
Κάρι Μάλιγκαν- Maestro
Έμα Στόουν- Poor Things
Β' Ανδρικός ρόλος
Στέρλινγκ K. Μπράουν- American Fiction
Ρόμπερτ ΝτεΝίρο- Killers of the Flower Moon
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ- Oppenheimer
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ- Barbie
Μαρκ Ράφαλο- Poor Things
Β' Γυναικείος ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλαντ- Oppenheimer
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς- The Color People
Αμέρικα Φερέρα- Barbie
Τζόντι Φόστερ- Nyad
Νταβάιν Ρόι Ράντολφ- The Holdovers
Πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall- Ζιστίν Τριέ, Αρτούρ Χαράρι
The Holdovers- Ντέιβιντ Χέμινγκσον
Maestro- Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Τζος Σίνγκερ
May December- Σάμι Μπερκ, Άλεξ Μεκάνικ
Past Lives- Σελίν Σονγκ
Διασκευασμένο σενάριο
American Fiction- Κορντ Τζέφερσον
Barbie - Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ, Νόα Μπάουμπακ
Oppenheimer- Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν
Poor Things- Τόνι Μακναμάρα
The Zone of Interest- Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ
Διεθνής ταινία
Io capitano- Ιταλία
Perfect days- Ιαπωνία
Society of the snow- Ισπανία
The Teachers’ Lounge- Γερμανία
The Zone of Interest- Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους
Letter to a pig
97 senses
Our uniform
Pachyderme
War is over
Τραγούδι
The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Μουσική
American Fiction
Indiiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Killers of the flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Ήχος
The creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The zone of Interest
Καλλιτεχνική διεύθυνση
Barbie
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor things
Φωτογραφία
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Golda
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Κοστούμια
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Poor Things – Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης
Οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Καλύτερο animation μεγάλου μήκους
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Nτοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Τo Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol