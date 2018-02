Start your week with a big hug...He’s always my 1st hug in the morning ....sometimes when I wake up, he’s sharing my pillow with me ..such a #human (in his mind) 😊 #Prince #Princeton AKA #Monkeybutt. 🐶 #shihtzulove #LOVE #shihtzu #puppy #dog #furbaby #shihtzusofinstagram #shihtzuloversofinstagram ! Cutest #baby ever .....just saying ! 🤗🐶

A post shared by karen mcdougal (@karenmcdougal) on Jan 15, 2018 at 5:01am PST