Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε αργά το βράδυ της Τρίτης στο Birmingham Repertory Theatre στο Μπέρμιγχαμ της Βρετανίας προκαλώντας συναγερμό στις αρχές.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ακούστηκαν αρκετές εκρήξεις, ενώ δόθηκε εντολή να εκκενωθεί το κτίριο.

Όπως ανακοινώθηκε, παρά την ισχύ των εκρήξεων και τον πανικό, δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί, ενώ αργότερα έγινε γνωστό ότι οι εκρήξεις προκλήθηκαν από τεχνικό πρόβλημα στο θέατρο.

We can confirm there was a technical fault this evening and the theatre was evacuated as a precautionary measure. We’re pleased to report there were no injuries. Many thanks to the emergency services for their help.