Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε αργά το βράδυ της Τρίτης στο Birmingham Repertory Theatre στο Μπέρμιγχαμ της Βρετανίας προκαλώντας συναγερμό στις αρχές.

 

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ακούστηκαν αρκετές εκρήξεις, ενώ δόθηκε εντολή να εκκενωθεί το κτίριο.

 

Όπως ανακοινώθηκε, παρά την ισχύ των εκρήξεων και τον πανικό, δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί, ενώ αργότερα έγινε γνωστό ότι οι εκρήξεις προκλήθηκαν από τεχνικό πρόβλημα στο θέατρο.

 

 

 