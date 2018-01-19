Η L'Oréal Paris Elvive γράφει ιστορία καταρρίπτοντας τα στερεότυπα στα προϊόντα μαλλιών, καθώς αποφάσισε να χρησιμοποιήσει στη νέα της καμπάνια για πρώτη φορά ένα μοντέλο που φορά χιτζάμπ.
Σε συνεργασία με μια ομάδα Βρετανών πρεσβευτών και influencers, στη νέα διαφημιστική καμπάνια της L'Oréal πρωταγωνιστούν άντρες και γυναίκες από διαφορετικά υπόβαθρα, ανάμεσά τους το μοντέλο Neelam Gill, ο μουσικός Dougie Pointer των McFly και η blogger Megan Ellaby.
Και σε μια προσπάθεια να αναδείξει την μοναδική σχέση που έχουμε όλοι με τα μαλλιά μας, επιστράτευσε και την Amena Khan, μια beauty blogger από τη Βρετανία, η οποία φοράει χιτζάμπ.
Η Amena Khan, μητέρα, μπλόγκερ, μοντέλο, Youtuber και συνιδρύτρια της Ardere Cosmetics, σηματοδοτεί μια ιστορική στιγμή στην εκπροσώπηση των Μουσουλμάνων γυναικών στη βιομηχανία της μόδας.
«Πόσα brands κάνουν πράγματα σαν αυτό; Όχι πολλά. Βάζουν κυριολεκτικά ένα κορίτσι με μαντίλα, του οποίου τα μαλλιά δεν μπορείς να δεις, σε μια καμπάνια για μαλλιά. Επειδή αυτό που πραγματικά θέλουν επισημάνουν μέσω της καμπάνιας είναι οι φωνές μας», δήλωσε η Amena Khan σε συνέντευξή της στη Vogue.
Στην διαφημιστική καμπάνια, την φωτογράφιση της οποίας επιμελήθηκε ο Rankin, η Khan μια ροζ μαντίλα και ασορτί κραγιόν.
A game changing new campaign!!! 👏🏽❤️ So... lately I’ve had a complex relationship with my hair feeling lacklustre. When I take off my scarf, I want my hair to be more radiant - don’t we all? 🙆🏽♀️✨ I’m so excited and incredibly proud to announce that I‘m part of the new L’Oreal Paris Elvive World of Care Campaign which showcases Elvive’s breadth of products catering to a wide range of demanding hair types. I’m The Pink One which has been specially formulated for dull hair to boost shine. @lorealhair #WORLDOFCARE #ELVIVEXRANKIN #ALLWORTHIT #AD
Πρωταγωνιστώντας στη διαφήμιση, η Βρετανίδα influencer ελπίζει να διορθώσει την παρεξηγημένη αντίληψη που υπάρχει για τη σχέση των Μουσουλμάνων γυναικών με τα μαλλιά τους.
«Σε κάνει να απορείς- γιατί συμπεραίνει ο κόσμος πως οι γυναίκες που δεν δείχνουν τα μαλλιά τους, δεν τα περιποιούνται; Τα μαλλιά είναι μεγάλο κομμάτι της προσωπικής φροντίδας. Για μένα, τα μαλλιά μου είναι επέκταση της θηλυκότητάς μου. ου αρέσει να τα φροντίζω, να τους βάζω προϊόντα και λατρεύω την όμορφη μυρωδιά τους. Εκφράζουν αυτό που είμαι», λέει η Amena Khan.
I arrived to a set that was beyond anything I could imagine. With several open studio areas spread across a giant building, the first thing that hit me was the scale of the project. There were colourful sets assembled with multiple people behind the cameras. Amongst the buzzing of constant activity, the crew & @lorealhair team would often smile & say hello, always welcoming. Shoots like this are invariably stressful somewhere along the line, but I didn’t detect a hint of that. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀In the makeup room, I couldn’t contain my excitement about the project. @karindarnell regaled us with stories about the celeb world (being Riri’s MUA), all the while swiftly working her magic with makeup. We exchanged stories of working & of motherhood. @neelamkg joined us. Being an internationally successful model, I’m always struck by how “real” & humble she is. All 3 of us chatted away about life, triumph & sacrifice. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Lunch was great - lots of Vegan options so I was happy. The atmosphere was energised, especially as @ling.kt was on my table. She uplifts everyone around her. I ate quickly as we had some outdoor photography to do. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Our beloved weather did the predictable… as we stood at the main door, it started to drizzle. But before I knew it, someone had slipped a robe & slippers on me. There I was, in a van with 5 other people from the team, driving down to the canal in the area. It was surreal but exhilarating. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Back at the studio, super friendly @francescajordan did touch ups as it grew closer to my turn. The photographer was the legendary genius, @rankinarchive. A quiet, down to earth man, he was deliberate & thoughtful in every shot. I felt confident, unexpectedly calm & filled with gratitude. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Then came the interview. @lillycon, the interviewer, put me at ease quickly. She has the kind of vibe that makes it easy to speak with honesty - to just be yourself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀When the long day finished & I was back on the train home, I reflected... not on how awesome this campaign (obviously) is, but more on the kindness I was privileged to have encountered that day (in so many more ways), & the beauty in connection between human beings <3
Αλλά το να διαφημίζεις προϊόν για μαλλιά γυναικών με γυναίκες που δεν επιτρέπεται να δείξουν τα μαλλιά τους δημοσίως αγγίζει, αν δεν ξεπερνά, τα όρια του γελοίου. Ό,τι και να κάνουν, το σύμβολο της καταπίεσης των γυναικών σε αυτές τις ανδροκρατικές και μισογυνιστικές κοινωνίες δεν θα περάσει ποτέ στην κανονικότητα. Η ανελευθερία και η καταπίεση δεν θα περάσουν ποτέ στη σφαίρα του κανονικού.
Ούτε τα μαλλιά τους ούτε αυτές.
Εταιρία με αντιηλιακα να βάλει μια με μπούρκα μήπως?
Και ναι, δεν αντέχω να υποδείξω ότι βασιλιάς είναι γυμνός (ή ότι η βασίλισσα είναι ντυμένη μέχρι το κεφάλι): διαφημίζεις προϊόντα για μαλλιά που δεν δείχνεις...