Στο Super Bowl παρουσιάστηκε για πρώτη φορά το trailer του «Skyscraper» με πρωταγωνιστή τον Ντουέιν Τζόνσον και περιλαμβάνει όσα θα περίμενε/φανταζόταν κανείς από μια ταινία που παίζει ο «The Rock».

 

Η νέα ταινία υπόσχεται άφθονη δράση και πρωτότυπο σενάριο, σύμφωνα με ένα σχετικό μήνυμα του ηθοποιού στο Twitter.

 

 

Το «Skyscraper» κατάφερε να γίνει πολύ γρήγορα κορυφαίο θέμα συζήτησης, ειδικά στο Twitter, μόνο που αυτό έγινε για λάθος λόγους, αφού οι χρήστες έχουν αρχίσει να σχολιάζουν μανιωδώς την αφίσα της ταινίας, την οποία βρίσκουν ουτοπική άρα τουλάχιστον αστεία. 

 

Στην αφίσα ο ηθοποιός απεικονίζεται να πηδά από έναν γερανό προς το μέρος ενός ουρανοξύστη- πραγματικό στιγμιότυπο από την τελευταία σκηνή του trailer. 

 

Η απόσταση όμως, που υποτίθεται θα καταφέρει να καλύψει μέσω του άλματος, είναι απλώς αδύνατη και με αφορμή αυτό, οι χρήστες επιστράτευσαν νόμους της φυσικής και των μαθηματικών για να αποδείξουν το λάθος. 

 

Αυτές είναι μερικές από τις αντιδράσεις τους:

 

 

 

 