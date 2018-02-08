Στο Super Bowl παρουσιάστηκε για πρώτη φορά το trailer του «Skyscraper» με πρωταγωνιστή τον Ντουέιν Τζόνσον και περιλαμβάνει όσα θα περίμενε/φανταζόταν κανείς από μια ταινία που παίζει ο «The Rock».

Η νέα ταινία υπόσχεται άφθονη δράση και πρωτότυπο σενάριο, σύμφωνα με ένα σχετικό μήνυμα του ηθοποιού στο Twitter.

#SKYSCRAPER world premiere. An original concept about an FBI Negotiator severely wounded in the field. Framed in Hong Kong for murder, while his family is kidnapped & trapped in the world's tallest building set ablaze. Honored by this role. #VertigoWarning #SKYSCRAPER JULY 2018 pic.twitter.com/8Jz73N2pCk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Το «Skyscraper» κατάφερε να γίνει πολύ γρήγορα κορυφαίο θέμα συζήτησης, ειδικά στο Twitter, μόνο που αυτό έγινε για λάθος λόγους, αφού οι χρήστες έχουν αρχίσει να σχολιάζουν μανιωδώς την αφίσα της ταινίας, την οποία βρίσκουν ουτοπική άρα τουλάχιστον αστεία.

Στην αφίσα ο ηθοποιός απεικονίζεται να πηδά από έναν γερανό προς το μέρος ενός ουρανοξύστη- πραγματικό στιγμιότυπο από την τελευταία σκηνή του trailer.

Η απόσταση όμως, που υποτίθεται θα καταφέρει να καλύψει μέσω του άλματος, είναι απλώς αδύνατη και με αφορμή αυτό, οι χρήστες επιστράτευσαν νόμους της φυσικής και των μαθηματικών για να αποδείξουν το λάθος.

Αυτές είναι μερικές από τις αντιδράσεις τους:

So I did some science.



Assuming that there is no "jump-off" (which seems to be optimal here)



We can determine that the Rock would need to leave the platform at 12.7 meters per second (appr. 28.4 mph)



For comparison, Usain Bolt's fastest recorded speed is 27.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/GruWcbtEAN — ✨New Year New Christian✨ (@ChristianBedwel) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

How easily you forgot about the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/PVR70YmwwJ — McMike (@_McMike_) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

I’ve thought long and hard about this, applying everything I know about science to bring you the definitive answer: if he just catches the leg of the K, he can use his momentum and the velocity in which he is travelling to allyoop into the window. He might have to grab the ledge pic.twitter.com/yjpuPpV9I9 — Jamie Rorison (@JamieRorison) 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

You’re assuming he’s jumping from right to left. Maybe he’s been blown out of the building by an explosion and is about to be impaled on some crane. pic.twitter.com/eN5RkqdlXS — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

If he follows the same trajectory as the bus from speed he’ll easily make it pic.twitter.com/qWYX4Ne7De — Justin List (@JustinList) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Update from the producers: pic.twitter.com/ApsGY7nWzn — Tom Tompkins (@cptfunnyfunkins) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018



