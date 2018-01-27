Η σύζυγος του Άλεκ Μπάλντουιν, Χιλάρια, είναι έγκυος για τέταρτη φορά και την Παρασκευή δημοσίευσε μια φωτογραφία της στο Instagram με σκοπό να εμπνεύσει τις γυναίκες σχετικά με την εικόνα που έχουν για το σώμα τους.
Η 34χρονη fitness guru έβγαλε μια σέλφι στον καθρέφτη του μπάνιου της, όπου πόζαρε φορώντας μόνο μια λευκή ρόμπα με ένα κόκκινο σουτιέν και από την μέση και κάτω ήταν εντελώς γυμνή.
6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).
«Έξι μήνες με τον Baldwinito #4! Κάθε μέρα πρέπει να υπενθυμίζω στον εαυτό μου πως η άσκηση και η καλή διατροφή στη διάρκεια της εγκυμοσύνης σημαίνει πως θα έχω ευκολότερη εγκυμοσύνη, τοκετό και λοχεία», ξεκίνησε το μήνυμά της προς τους 289.000 followers που έχει στο Instagram.
«Επιτρέπω στον εαυτό μου να χαλαρώσει, αλλά προσπαθώ να κάνω μια δραστηριότητα σχεδόν κάθε μέρα ώστε να συντηρώ την ευλυγισία και τους μύες μου. Επίσης είμαι εντελώς συμφιλιωμένη με το γεγονός πως ΘΑ ΠΑΡΩ ΒΑΡΟΣ, θα έχω κυτταρίτιδα, το σώμα μου ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ κιλά και ξεκούραση προκειμένου να μεγαλώσει ένα υγιές μωρό. Μέσα από 4 εγκυμοσύνες έχω βρει ισορροπία και ηρεμία, αποδέχομαι της φυσικές αλλαγές στο σώμα μου, αλλά συνεχίζω να φροντίζω τον εαυτό μου ώστε να είναι προσωρινές και μόλις γεννηθεί το μωρό, θα ξαναβρώ τον "μη-έγκυο" εαυτό μου», πρόσθεσε στην ανάρτησή της.
Leggings post...I get SO many questions about my leggings. They are @lululemon wunder under in luxtreme. I AM NOT SPONSORED BY THEM. I wear a 2 normally (right side, shot by @rawtographer for @layogamagazine after Leo was born (Baldwinito #3)). When pregnant, I go up to a size 4 and they stretch quite a bit. So they are not maternity—which is one of the things you guys are asking a lot (in this photo I am pregnant with Rafa Baldwinito #2). These are the pants that go over the heels...maybe I’m supposed to hem them 🤔...but I like them this way. And in the pregnant photo, I have socks over my feet because I had just taken a @physique57 barre class ....and there you go! 🤗
Στη συνέχεια ενθάρρυνε τους followers να μοιραστούν μαζί της τις εμπειρίες τους. «Μιλήστε σε μένα και μεταξύ σας για τις εμπειρίες σας με όλο αυτό, τις απορίες και τις συμβουλές σας -χωρίς αρνητισμό. Αυτό είναι ένα μέρος namaste», τόνισε η Χιλάρια, προσθέτοντας το hashtag #WeGotThis2018.
Τέλος, έσπευσε να εξηγήσει πως στη φωτογραφία δεν έχει χρησιμοποιήσει κανένα φίλτρο επεξεργασίας αλλά πείραξε λίγο τον φωτισμό, «επειδή το μπάνιο σε αυτό το ξενοδοχείο δεν έχει δυνατό φως».
Η Χιλάρια Τόμας έχει με τον Άλεκ Μπάλντουιν μία κόρη, την 4χρονη Κάρμεν και δύο γιους, τον 2 ετών Ράφαελ και τον ενός έτους Λεονάρντο. Ο ηθοποιός έχει άλλη μία κόρη, την 22χρονη Άιρλαντ από το γάμο του με την Κιμ Μπάσιντζερ.
