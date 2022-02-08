Όσκαρ 2022: Το «Power of the Dog» μπροστά με 12 υποψηφιότητες - Αναλυτική λίστα

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2022, με δέκα ταινίες υποψήφιες για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας.
Το γουέστερν «The Power of the Dog» του Netflix σάρωσε τις υποψηφιότητες, μετρώντας συνολικά 12, τις περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη ταινία, και ακολουθούν τα «Dune» με 10 και «West Side Story» και «Belfast», που έλαβαν από 7 το καθένα.
Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν εν μέσω μιας περιόδου που το Χόλιγουντ παλεύει να επιστρέψει στην κανονικότητα, επιβεβαιώνοντας πολλά από τα φαβορί, αν και παραδοσιακά περιλαμβάνουν επίσης αρκετές εκπλήξεις, μεταξύ άλλων την πρώτη υποψηφιότητα της Beyonce για Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Τραγουδιού με το «Be Alive» από την ταινία «King Richard».
Στην κατηγορία σκηνοθεσίας, η Τζέιν Κάμπιον με το γουέστερν της «The Power of the Dog» γίνεται η μόνη γυναίκα σκηνοθέτις που προτάθηκε ποτέ πάνω από μία φορά. Και με τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ επίσης υποψήφιο για το «West Side Story», είναι πιθανό φέτος να πάρει τη ρεβάνς καθώς το 1994 η δραματική ταινία του Σπίλμπεργκ «Η Λίστα του Σίντλερ» είχε κερδίσει τα «Μαθήματα Πιάνου» της Τζέιν Κάμπιον.
Την ίδια στιγμή, η υποψηφιότητα του Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου με την εκπληκτική ερμηνεία του στο «The Power of the Dog» δεν εξέπληξε σχεδόν κανέναν, αφού συγκαταλέγονταν εξαρχής στα φαβορί.
Παρόμοια και η περίπτωση των Ολίβια Κόλμαν (The Lost Daughter) και Νικόλ Κίντμαν (Being the Ricardos), υποψήφιων για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου, που επιβεβαίωσαν επίσης τα προγνωστικά, με την Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) να μένει, ωστόσο, εκτός.
Σε κάθε περίπτωση, τα προγνωστικά μπορεί πάντα να ανατραπούν καθώς η φετινή αθόρυβη ανακοίνωση των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, που συνήθως προϊδεάζει για τους νικητές των Όσκαρ, πέρασε στα ψιλά γράμματα, ενώ το κοινό, που παραμένει επιφυλακτικό λόγω κορωνοϊού, μην έχοντας επιστρέψει πλήρως στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες, αποτελεί απρόβλεπτο συντελεστή της εξίσωσης.
Η απονομή των φετινών Όσκαρ θα γίνει την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου.
Οι υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Σκηνοθεσία
Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car')
Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")
Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")
Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Troy Kotsur, "Coda"
Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Μουσική
"Don’t Look Up", Nicholas Britell
"Dune", Hans Zimmer
"Encanto", Germaine Franco
"Parallel Mothers", Alberto Iglesias
"The Power of the Dog", Jonny Greenwood
Κοστούμια
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Φωτογραφία
"Dune", Greig Fraser
"Nightmare Alley", Dan Laustsen
"The Power of the Dog", Ari Wegner
"The Tragedy of Macbeth", Bruno Delbonnel
"West Side Story", Janusz Kamiński
Μοντάζ
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
"Be Alive" (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" (Belfast), Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
"Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days), Diane Warren
Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Διεθνής Ταινία
Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)
Flee (Δανία)
The Hand of God (Ιταλία)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)
The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Οπτικά Εφέ
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Ήχος
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci