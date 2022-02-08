Όσκαρ 2022: Το «Power of the Dog» μπροστά με 12 υποψηφιότητες - Αναλυτική λίστα

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2022, με δέκα ταινίες υποψήφιες για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας.

Το γουέστερν «The Power of the Dog» του Netflix σάρωσε τις υποψηφιότητες, μετρώντας συνολικά 12, τις περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη ταινία, και ακολουθούν τα «Dune» με 10 και «West Side Story» και «Belfast», που έλαβαν από 7 το καθένα.

Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν εν μέσω μιας περιόδου που το Χόλιγουντ παλεύει να επιστρέψει στην κανονικότητα, επιβεβαιώνοντας πολλά από τα φαβορί, αν και παραδοσιακά περιλαμβάνουν επίσης αρκετές εκπλήξεις, μεταξύ άλλων την πρώτη υποψηφιότητα της Beyonce για Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Τραγουδιού με το «Be Alive» από την ταινία «King Richard».

Στην κατηγορία σκηνοθεσίας, η Τζέιν Κάμπιον με το γουέστερν της «The Power of the Dog» γίνεται η μόνη γυναίκα σκηνοθέτις που προτάθηκε ποτέ πάνω από μία φορά. Και με τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ επίσης υποψήφιο για το «West Side Story», είναι πιθανό φέτος να πάρει τη ρεβάνς καθώς το 1994 η δραματική ταινία του Σπίλμπεργκ «Η Λίστα του Σίντλερ» είχε κερδίσει τα «Μαθήματα Πιάνου» της Τζέιν Κάμπιον.

Την ίδια στιγμή, η υποψηφιότητα του Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου με την εκπληκτική ερμηνεία του στο «The Power of the Dog» δεν εξέπληξε σχεδόν κανέναν, αφού συγκαταλέγονταν εξαρχής στα φαβορί.

Παρόμοια και η περίπτωση των Ολίβια Κόλμαν (The Lost Daughter) και Νικόλ Κίντμαν (Being the Ricardos), υποψήφιων για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου, που επιβεβαίωσαν επίσης τα προγνωστικά, με την Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) να μένει, ωστόσο, εκτός.

Σε κάθε περίπτωση, τα προγνωστικά μπορεί πάντα να ανατραπούν καθώς η φετινή αθόρυβη ανακοίνωση των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, που συνήθως προϊδεάζει για τους νικητές των Όσκαρ, πέρασε στα ψιλά γράμματα, ενώ το κοινό, που παραμένει επιφυλακτικό λόγω κορωνοϊού, μην έχοντας επιστρέψει πλήρως στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες, αποτελεί απρόβλεπτο συντελεστή της εξίσωσης.

Η απονομή των φετινών Όσκαρ θα γίνει την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου.



Οι υποψηφιότητες



Καλύτερη Ταινία

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Σκηνοθεσία

Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car')

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Troy Kotsur, "Coda"

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Μουσική

"Don’t Look Up", Nicholas Britell

"Dune", Hans Zimmer

"Encanto", Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers", Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog", Jonny Greenwood

Κοστούμια

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Φωτογραφία

"Dune", Greig Fraser

"Nightmare Alley", Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog", Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth", Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story", Janusz Kamiński

Μοντάζ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

"Be Alive" (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" (Belfast), Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

"Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Διεθνής Ταινία

Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)

Flee (Δανία)

The Hand of God (Ιταλία)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)

The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Οπτικά Εφέ

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ήχος

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci