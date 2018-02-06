Κάποτε οι γιατροί είχαν δώσει στην Connie Inglis μόλις λίγες εβδομάδες ζωής λόγω της ανορεξίας, από την οποία έπασχε. Σήμερα έχοντας ξεπεράσει το πρόβλημα, χρησιμοποιεί τα social media για προωθήσει το body positivity και να εμπνεύσει άλλους που δίνουν παρόμοιο αγώνα.
Η 23χρονη φοιτήτρια από το Λιντς πάλευε με την ανορεξία από τότε που ήταν 10 ετών και σε διάστημα 9 χρόνων είχε νοσηλευθεί τρεις φορές. Πριν δύο χρόνια εισήχθη στο νοσοκομείο με το βάρος της να έχει φτάσει πλέον να ισούται με εκείνο ενός παιδιού 5 ετών.
Im finally seeing the light!!!! TW eating disorders 💙 💙 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! 💙 💙 Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! 💙 💙 Last year I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) Last year I was a mess. 💙 💙 But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! 💙 💙 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I’ve been in this for 10 years now and I still struggle but I can see the light now. I know that the fight is worth it. I know that the scales don’t mean a thing. And I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! It is possible to get out of the darkness! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! 💙💛💜 (No questions about weight please!!) #positivebeatsperfect
«Δεν με ένοιαζε και πολύ αν θα ζήσω ή θα πεθάνω, δεν με πείραζε. Το μόνο που ήθελα ήταν να χάσω όλο αυτό το βάρος. Είχα φτάσει στο σημείο που το να βρίσκομαι στο νοσοκομείο δεν ήταν αρκετό, το μόνο που θα μου χρειαζόταν ήταν να σταματούσε η καρδιά μου. Αυτό ήταν το μοναδικό πράγμα που θα ικανοποιούσε την ανορεξία μου», είπε στο ντοκιμαντέρ Inside Out του BBC.
Σήμερα δηλώνει πως θέλει να διαδώσει σε άλλους ανθρώπους που πάσχουν από το ίδιο, το μήνυμα πως «όσο δύσκολα κι αν γίνουν πράγματα, πάντα μπορούν να βελτιωθούν».
Sometimes just being able to sit with yourself and smile is the hardest thing to do. - 💜 Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t do it today. Don’t punish yourself. You will be able to one day. Maybe not tomorrow, or even next week. But one day you will be able to look in the mirror and smile at the face that meets you 💜💜💜💜💜 #positivebeatsperfect Ps old photo, miss my green hair!
Στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, όπου μετρά περισσότερους από 87.000 followers, έχει δημιουργήσει κάτι σαν «βιβλιοθήκη φωτογραφιών» από την ανάρρωσή της, ελπίζοντας πως έτσι θα ωθήσει τους ανθρώπους να αγαπούν πιο πολύ το σώμα τους.
Συχνά χρησιμοποιεί το προφίλ της για να κοινοποιεί εμπνευσμένα μηνύματα αλλά ποτέ δεν έχει υπάρξει ανειλικρινής σχετικά την βίαιη πραγματικότητα του να ζεις με την ανορεξία.
What I think vs what I know!!!!! 💜💜💜💜 Body dysmorphia is a nightmare. You look down at your body and nit pick all the things about it and then magnify it 100000 times! 💜 So some days when I look in the mirror I’ll stand there and list of everything that isn’t perfect. (So you know pretty much everything at the time) and it’s draining!!!! It’s honestly a nightmare. 💜 News flash!!!!!! Body dysmorphia lies!!!!!! You have a body. There is no wrong way to have a body. It’s completely yours and it’s FUCKING BEAUTIFUL!!!! 💜 I’m fucking beautiful. Your fucking beautiful. EVERYBODY IS FUCKING BEAUTIFUL!!! 💜 So the next time body dysmorphia comes to play remember what you know not what you think!!!!! 💜💜💜💜 #positivebeatsperfect
Breathe in...... Breathe out This ‘transformation’ is literally that simple. 💜 Same girl Same day Seconds apart 💜 Everyone’s body looks different when they move! Belly’s fold! Thighs spread! Arms wobble! 💜 I always hated this... until I realised how beautiful it is. Your body is yours and yours alone. It grows and moves as you do. It protects you and heals you. I mean that’s pretty cool right?! 💜 So next time you think anything negative about your body, breathe in ..... breathe out see the simple movement and remember how incredibly beautiful you are 💜💜💜💜 #positivebeatsperfect
I have a serious fear of appearing weak or out of control. I fear that people will see through my smiles to the poisonous vines that a lifetime of irrational thoughts have left entangled in my head. - 💜 Honestly this is why I’ve stopped posting as much. I feel like if I’m not positive it’ll upset some people in recovery. But I started this page to be 💯 % honest about the ups and downs of recovery and everyone (including me) is aloud to make mistakes so here goes nothing! - 💜 I’ve lived with anorexia for over 10 years. And if you don’t know, anorexia is awful for everyone involved because it makes the suffer lie, manipulate and make up elaborate stories to get out of eating. - 💜 These patterns have become so engraved in my brain that I can’t get out of them and they’ve crept into my personal life in the most awful ways. - 💜 I’ve hurt the people I care about the most and gotten a few people in a lot of trouble including myself. 😥 I can’t take any of these things back but I can own up to it, take responsibility and do everything I can to make it right. - 💜 The aftermath of an eating disorder is unbelievably hard. You have to face the truth you’ve been hiding from and have to push yourself to accept responsibility. I’m not there yet but I will bloody well fight with everything I have until I get there! - 💜 The first step is accepting there’s a problem. I can get through this without resorting back to old coping strategies! And at the moment is my strength! 💪🏻 - 💜 (If anyone else is really struggling with this at the moment please dm me. It’s always helpful to know your not alone) #positivebeatsperfect
«Αλήθεια ελπίζω να βοηθήσω τους ανθρώπους και πιστεύω πως είναι πολύ σημαντικό, ειδικά για όσους βρίσκονται στο στάδιο της ανάρρωσης, να συνειδητοποιήσουν πως δεν είναι μόνοι τους σε αυτήν τη μάχη. Πιστεύω πως ο κόσμος με ακολουθεί επειδή είμαι ειλικρινής αντί να τους δείχνω απλώς τις θετικές πλευρές της ανάρρωσης. Τους δείχνω και τα αρνητικά και πόσο δύσκολο είναι», εξηγεί η Connie Inglis.
No shame in this belly game👆🏻 💜 My tummy has always been the part of my body that I criticise the most. The part I tried the hardest to get rid of. 💜 When I was little I was told that if my tummy stuck out a bit that meant I was too fat, and therefore not beautiful. 💜 I was told that girls where only pretty if they had a flat stomach. 💜 Sorry I call bullshit! 💜 Nobody is 'pretty' because of 1 stupid part of there appearance. Nobody is defined by how much or little fat they carry on their tummy. 💜 People are beautiful. In the moment they smile. In the love for there families. In the way they look after others. In the way they hold themselves. In every way possible!!!!!! 💜 We are beautiful because we say that we are. Not because society tells us we're not! 💜 And if your not feeling beautiful today. If your looking down at your tummy wanting to do anything it takes to get rid of it... STOP! 🤚🏻 Look in the mirror and repeat after me: I AM BEAUTIFUL BECAUSE IM ME 💜 I am the only version of me and that in itself is beautiful #positivebeatsperfect