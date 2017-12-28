Οι σημαντικότερες στιγμές της τέχνης του 2017 μέσα από το Instagram του οίκου Sotheby's

Standing at nearly 10 feet tall, Solomon Joseph Solomon’s ‘Eve’ is monumental in size and subject. Exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1908 when Solomon was at the height of his powers, the mystical magic of Eve is centered on her nude, floating body, showcasing the artist’s brilliant academic technique, charging the composition with erotic undertones. See it on view in our #NYC galleries before it hits the auction block in our European Art auction on Tuesday, 21 November. #SothebysEuropeanArt

