Οι σημαντικότερες στιγμές της τέχνης του 2017 μέσα από το Instagram του οίκου Sotheby's

Είτε πρόκειται για ένα ροζ διαμάντι 60 καρατίων στο Χονγκ Κονγκ είτε για ένα έργο του Basquiat αξίας 110,5 εκατομμυρίων στη Νέα Υόρκη, το Instagram του Sotheby's απαθανάτισε τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές του οίκου μέσα στο χρόνο που πέρασε. Σπάνια πορτρέτα, λαμπερές εκδηλώσεις και παιγνιώδεις πόζες κέρδισαν πάνω από 580.000 followers και πάνω από 2 εκατομμύρια likes. Δείτε παρακάτω 25 από τις πιο δημοφιλείς και πολυσυζητημένες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram που αποδεικνύουν πως το 2017 ήταν μια χρονιά γεμάτη τέχνη.
Jean Béraud, La Conversation
Jean Béraud’s paintings are synonymous with the Paris Belle Époque, so much so that at the turn of the century a scene of Parisian life came to be known as a "Béraud." Whisk yourself to the city of light while you view ‘La Conversation,’ now on public view in our #NYC galleries ahead of the #SothebysEuropean Auction on 21 November.
Η πώληση ρεκόρ του έργου του Basquait
Breaking #news: Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Untitled’ masterpiece just sold for $110.5m in our #nyc salesroom! Acquired by noted collector and entrepreneur, @yusaku2020, the work set a new auction record for the artist and also for a work by an American artist at auction. Before the work becomes a centerpiece of his future museum in Chiba, Mr. Maezawa’s hometown in #Japan, this exceptional painting will be loaned to institutions and exhibitions around the world. #SothebysContemporary continues in #NYC. Head over to Sothebys.com to view the auction, or check out our Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.
To ροζ διαμάντι των 60 καρατίων
Tonight in #HongKong, Sotheby’s set a new world auction record for any #diamond or any jewel when The CTF Pink Star diamond sold for $71.2 million to Hong Kong jeweler Chow Tai Fook. The 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut Fancy Vivid Pink and Internally Flawless diamond also set a new record for any work ever auctioned in Asia. 📽 @frankbeverett #SothebysJewels 💎
Ένα υπέροχο τοπίο του Klimt
‘A firework display of summer heat’: One of the greatest works by leading Modern master Gustav #Klimt to ever appear at auction, the luminous Bauerngarten is to lead our #Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in #London next month. A jewel-like symphony of colours, this exquisite landscape was painted in the same year as Klimt’s iconic #golden Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I. The painting is innovative in its composition, with an echo of a figure almost tangible under the triangular composition of #flowers. Last exhibited as a highlight of the critically-acclaimed @royalacademyarts ‘Painting the Modern #Garden’ show last year, Bauerngarten is set to be unveiled in our #HK galleries this Tuesday. #SothebysImpMod #GustavKlimt
Lichtenstein, Nude Sunbathing
All 👀 on Roy Lichtenstein's 'Nude Sunbathing'! Making her auction debut on 18 May, this example of the artist's late, great genius takes the form of one of his signature subject matters: the female nude. On view now through 12 April in our #London galleries, #SothebysContemporary exhibitions open to the public in #NYC on 5 May.
Η γιορτή της Biennal στο μουσείο Whitney
Μια υπέροχη τιάρα
Of beautiful foliate design, this stunning #diamond #tiara features ears of wheat and flower head motifs. From a noble family and created in 1874, it will be offered in our auction of Magnificent #Jewels and Noble Jewels on Wednesday in #geneva. Stop by the exhibition at #mandarinorientalgeneva to see all of the pieces on offer, in all their glory! #SothebysJewels #SothebysGeneva
100 χρόνια De Stijl
Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s ‘Red-Blue Chair’ is arguably the most iconic example of De Stijl outside of painting. The avant-garde movement founded by Piet #Mondrian and Theo van Doesburg in 1917 was built on an aesthetic of primary colors and clear straight lines, and ushered in a new form of abstraction that inspired artists for over a century. Learn more about the movement in our S|2 selling exhibition ‘Iconoplastic: 100 Years of De Stijl’, now on view in our #NewYork galleries and open to the public through 8 December.
Το ανθισμένο 'Still Life with Flowers' του Leopoldo Stoll
🌼🌺🌷Flourishing with fruits and florals, Leopoldo Stoll's oil on canvas, 'Still Life with Flowers', 📸 here, is one of 50+ lots featured in #SothebysOnline sale of American Art, open now through 17 August at 12pm EST. Head over to Sothebys.com/Online to browse the entire sale and place your bid. #SothebysAmerican
Η τρεις φορές νικήτρια στην κατηγορία της Mercedes Benz
🥇🏆🏅A three-time Best in Class winner from two different concours, there’s no denying that this 1960 #MercedesBenz 300 SL Roadster is a major showstopper. See more of this remarkable 300 SL and other rare automobiles at @rmsothebys Monterey auction – now on view at the Portola Hotel & Spa till 19 August. #RMMonterey
Mια μνημειώδης Εύα
Standing at nearly 10 feet tall, Solomon Joseph Solomon’s ‘Eve’ is monumental in size and subject. Exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1908 when Solomon was at the height of his powers, the mystical magic of Eve is centered on her nude, floating body, showcasing the artist’s brilliant academic technique, charging the composition with erotic undertones. See it on view in our #NYC galleries before it hits the auction block in our European Art auction on Tuesday, 21 November. #SothebysEuropeanArt
Ο χριστουγεννιάτικος στολισμός στο Sotheby's στη Bond Street
Deck the halls!🎄Our #NewBondStreet galleries have been draped in a glittering shower of gold #baubles @byappoinmentonlydesign. Looking for #Friday night plans in #London? Attend our #LateNightView from 6 – 9pm and explore spellbinding works by the #OldMasters after dark, with talks by Old Master specialists including @ABusiakiewicz, @DrBendorGrosvenor, @CharlesBeddington and @jorge.coll. Ticket info on our #Facebook page. #SothebysMasters #ChristmasWishList #WindowDesign
H μακάβρια κομψότητα του Shaun Leane
Capturing the beauty of the human form, this ‘Skeleton Corset’ – created by @shaunleanejewellery for Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1998 ‘Untitled’ collection – was included in The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2006 exhibition ‘AngloMania: Tradition & Transgression in British Fashion’, and their record-breaking ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ exhibition in 2011, which was also shown at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2015. Comprised of polished aluminum with black leather straps and hinged ribcage sections, the stunning object also graced the pages of @BritishVogue’s March 2015 issue. -- On view beginning tomorrow through 4 December, visit this stunning piece and dozens more in our #LifeofLuxury exhibition dedicated to the acclaimed designer’s personal archive. ‘Couture Fashion Jewellery: The Personal Archive of Shaun Leane’, #SothebysJewels’ sale in partnership with @KerryTaylorAuctions, hits the auction block on 4 December at 6PM in NYC!
Μια ασημένια δεξαμενή που χωράει πάνω από 70 μπουκάλια σαμπάνιας
Raise a glass…This intriguing #silver #wine cistern can hold over 70 bottles of #champagne! It stands on view with other treasures from the Ballyedmond Collection in our #London galleries, alongside stylish gentlemen’s dressing #accessories from #online sale ‘Part II of the Ballyedmond Collection’, for which bidding opens on sothebys.com at 12 noon tomorrow. Visit our New Bond Street galleries to see both of these magnificent collections on public #exhibition. #SothebysFurniture #SothebysJewels
Ένα έργο του Basquiat από τη συλλογή της Yoko Ono
Get your boxing gloves on, #SothebysContemporary Art Evening Auction is about to begin! 🥊 Want to follow the action as masterworks by Contemporary artists including Jean Michel-Basquiat, Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol and many others step into the ring? Tune in to our #Facebook LIVE or Sothebys.com at 6:30 PM EST for a real-time feed, or head over to our Twitter page for auction updates. Don’t miss when Jean Michel Basquiat’s ‘Cabra’, from the collection of Yoko Ono, fields bids this evening (in case you were wondering, it’s lot 32). #jeanmichelbasquiat
H βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β'
'I asked her to rest between shots – it was a moment of stillness that just happened': Photographer Chris Levine’s subjects are among the most photographed people in the world, yet he has a knack for capturing them at rest as if in the calm of a storm. During the photoshoot, Queen Elizabeth II was required to sit still for 8 seconds at a time, and between each exposure she closed her eyes to rest. Levine was struck by the beauty of her meditative state and snapped the shutter, resulting in this powerful and strikingly modern image. On view in #London from Friday as part of our #MadeinBritain sale. #ChrisLevine #TheQueen #HerMajesty #GodSavetheQueen #SothebysModBrit
Το λαμπερό κολιέ της Γενεύης
Let’s start this weekend with some sparkle! ✨💎 Make sure you plan a trip to our #NYC galleries this weekend to view and try on highlights from our Magnificent Jewels auctions in Geneva and New York. You won’t want to miss this show-stopping fancy intense yellow diamond necklace from our 15 November Magnificent & Noble Jewels auction in #Geneva. #SothebysJewels
Ένα περσικό χαλί που απεικονίζει το Δέντρο της Ζωής
Looking for Sunday plans ahead of #BonfireNight? Experience #fireworks of a different kind in our #London galleries with the explosion of #colours in a magnificent array of Rugs & Carpets from across the globe. Illustrated here is a spectacular #silk #Kashan ‘Tree of Life’ #meditation #carpet crafted circa 1900 in Central #Persia, set to be auctioned on Tuesday afternoon. #SothebysDecArts
Ο Μάο του Άντι Γουόρχολ
A little more to the right...! We’re putting the final touches on #SothebysContemporary exhibition before it opens to the public tomorrow, 3 November, in #NYC. Come visit Andy Warhol’s monumental ‘Mao’, pictured here, as he takes his place alongside works by Francis Bacon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney, and many more! Drop in between 3-16 November to tour our building-wide exhibition. #AndyWarhol
Πολυτελή ρολόγια
This #WatchWednesday we’re counting down the hours until the doors to our public exhibition of #SothebysWatches opens tomorrow, 30 November, in #nyc! Dutifully keeping track of time is this delightfully autumnal Pink Gold and Stainless Steel Anti Magnetic Triple Calendar Chronograph Wristwatch from master watchmaker #Rolex. Ref 4768 Datocompax, from circa 1950, was produced in an extremely limited series of approximately 220 examples. Come try it on in our #LifeofLuxury gallery through 5 December, ahead of the auction on the 6th.
Ένα φωτεινό ηλιοβασίλεμα του Magritte
The sun may be setting on Daylight Saving Time, but #SothebysImpMod and #SothebysContemporary Evening Auctions are on the rise 🌳☀️🌲. One of the most daring and inventive Surrealist landscapes, ‘Le Banquet’ by René #Magritte depicts a forest at sunset, with the bright red sun pasted onto the trees. The large-scale canvas is a magnificent example of two key elements of Magritte’s art: the influence of papiers collés on his painterly technique, and the juxtaposition of the visible and the invisible. Visit 1334 York Avenue from tomorrow through 14 November to view this poetic painting in person.
Δημόσια τέχνη της Claude Lalanne
UPDATE: And we have a winner 🏆! Congratulations to @diamondsdarling, whose submission, ‘Lalannasaurus’ was selected by our #SothebysDesign team as the new nickname of this fabulous Claude Lalanne topiary. @diamondsdarling, DM us your e-mail so we can send you your prize! Drop by our York Avenue galleries in #NYC starting tomorrow at 10AM for your chance to see this surrealist structure, and much more from all 3 of our June Design auctions.
Ένα αγόρι του Botero
👦🍭 Boy oh boy, #SothebysLatin America: Modern Art exhibition is now on view in our #NYC galleries. 📸 here: Fernando #Botero’s ‘Boy in a Garden’ from 1966 — a delightful oil on canvas that captures the artist’s signature style. Stop by 1334 York Avenue in #NYC today through this Tuesday, 21 November at 1pm EST to visit this cheerful canvas ahead of the auction at 2pm.
H Audrey Hepburn φωτογραφημένη από τον Cecil Beaton
Ένα τρίπτυχο του Bacon δημοπρατείται μετά από 50 χρόνια
Appearing at auction this week for the first time in 50 years, Francis Bacon's powerful triptych 'Three Studies of George Dyer' is a tour-de-force of painterly expression. The work was created during Bacon's passionate and frenzied relationship with Dyer, who became a cornerstone of the artist's personal and professional life after they met in 1963. Don't miss the chance to view this masterpiece in person in #NYC, before it leads our #SothebysContemporary evening auction on Thursday. Can't make it to the exhibition? Follow tonight's Story to learn more about this and other highlights from the sale.