Οι σημαντικότερες στιγμές της τέχνης του 2017 μέσα από το Instagram του οίκου Sotheby's

Είτε πρόκειται για ένα ροζ διαμάντι 60 καρατίων στο Χονγκ Κονγκ είτε για ένα έργο του Basquiat αξίας 110,5 εκατομμυρίων στη Νέα Υόρκη

LIFO TEAM

Είτε πρόκειται για ένα ροζ διαμάντι 60 καρατίων στο Χονγκ Κονγκ είτε για ένα έργο του Basquiat αξίας 110,5 εκατομμυρίων στη Νέα Υόρκη, το Instagram του Sotheby's απαθανάτισε τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές του οίκου μέσα στο χρόνο που πέρασε. Σπάνια πορτρέτα, λαμπερές εκδηλώσεις και παιγνιώδεις πόζες κέρδισαν πάνω από 580.000 followers και πάνω από 2 εκατομμύρια likes. Δείτε παρακάτω 25 από τις πιο δημοφιλείς και πολυσυζητημένες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram που αποδεικνύουν πως το 2017 ήταν μια χρονιά γεμάτη τέχνη.

 

1.

Jean Béraud, La Conversation

 

2.

Η πώληση ρεκόρ του έργου του Basquait

 

3.

To ροζ διαμάντι των 60 καρατίων

 

4.

Ένα υπέροχο τοπίο του Klimt

 

‘A firework display of summer heat’: One of the greatest works by leading Modern master Gustav #Klimt to ever appear at auction, the luminous Bauerngarten is to lead our #Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in #London next month. A jewel-like symphony of colours, this exquisite landscape was painted in the same year as Klimt’s iconic #golden Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I. The painting is innovative in its composition, with an echo of a figure almost tangible under the triangular composition of #flowers. Last exhibited as a highlight of the critically-acclaimed @royalacademyarts ‘Painting the Modern #Garden’ show last year, Bauerngarten is set to be unveiled in our #HK galleries this Tuesday. #SothebysImpMod #GustavKlimt

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sotheby's (@sothebys) στις

 

5.

Lichtenstein, Nude Sunbathing

 

6.

Η γιορτή της Biennal στο μουσείο Whitney

 

7.

Μια υπέροχη τιάρα

 

8.

100 χρόνια De Stijl

 

9.

Το ανθισμένο 'Still Life with Flowers' του Leopoldo Stoll

 

10.

Η τρεις φορές νικήτρια στην κατηγορία της Mercedes Benz

 

 

11.

Mια μνημειώδης Εύα

 

12.

Ο χριστουγεννιάτικος στολισμός στο Sotheby's στη Bond Street

 

13.

H μακάβρια κομψότητα του Shaun Leane

Capturing the beauty of the human form, this ‘Skeleton Corset’ – created by @shaunleanejewellery for Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1998 ‘Untitled’ collection – was included in The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2006 exhibition ‘AngloMania: Tradition & Transgression in British Fashion’, and their record-breaking ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ exhibition in 2011, which was also shown at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2015. Comprised of polished aluminum with black leather straps and hinged ribcage sections, the stunning object also graced the pages of @BritishVogue’s March 2015 issue. -- On view beginning tomorrow through 4 December, visit this stunning piece and dozens more in our #LifeofLuxury exhibition dedicated to the acclaimed designer’s personal archive. ‘Couture Fashion Jewellery: The Personal Archive of Shaun Leane’, #SothebysJewels’ sale in partnership with @KerryTaylorAuctions, hits the auction block on 4 December at 6PM in NYC!

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys) on

 

14.

Μια ασημένια δεξαμενή που χωράει πάνω από 70 μπουκάλια σαμπάνιας

 

15.

Ένα έργο του Basquiat από τη συλλογή της Yoko Ono

 

16.

H βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β'

 

17.

Το λαμπερό κολιέ της Γενεύης

 

 

18.

Ένα περσικό χαλί που απεικονίζει το Δέντρο της Ζωής

 

19.

Ο Μάο του Άντι Γουόρχολ

 

20.

Πολυτελή ρολόγια

 

21.

Ένα φωτεινό ηλιοβασίλεμα του Magritte

 

22.

Δημόσια τέχνη της Claude Lalanne

 

23.

Ένα αγόρι του Botero

 

24.

H Audrey Hepburn φωτογραφημένη από τον Cecil Beaton

 

25.

Ένα τρίπτυχο του Bacon δημοπρατείται μετά από 50 χρόνια

 

 

