Η πιο αγαπητή «φυγάς» της Αυστραλίας γύρισε σπίτι - Αγνοούνταν για 529 ημέρες

Μετά από 529 ημέρες περιπλάνησης, η Βάλερι, ένας σκύλος ράτσας μίνι νταχσάουντ που εξαφανίστηκε στο νησί Καγκουρό της Αυστραλίας το 2023, βρέθηκε και είναι καλά στην υγεία της.
Η οργάνωση διάσωσης άγριας ζωής Kangala Wildlife Rescue ανακοίνωσε πανηγυρικά την είδηση μέσω TikTok, λέγοντας ότι η μικρόσωμη φυγάς είναι επιτέλους ασφαλής και έτοιμη να επιστρέψει στους κηδεμόνες της.
«Ύστερα από εβδομάδες αδιάκοπης προσπάθειας από εθελοντές και συνεργαζόμενους οργανισμούς, η Βάλερι διασώθηκε με ασφάλεια και είναι σε εξαιρετική κατάσταση», ανέφερε η ομάδα.
@kangala_rescue Kangala Wildlife Rescue Celebrate The Successful Capture Of Everyone's Favorite Miniture Dachshund, Valerie! 🎉🙌♥️ Kangala Wildlife Rescue is overjoyed to announce the successful rescue of Valerie, the miniture dachshund who went missing on Kangaroo Island 529 days ago.🥲♥️ After weeks of tireless efforts by Kangala Wildlife Rescue volunteers and partner organisations Valerie, has been safely rescued and is fit and well. 💚🐾💚 We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents, Josh and Georgia.💚💚 This rescue was a true testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team, the unwavering support of the community, and the power of collaboration.♥️ There were many challenging moments over the past month, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing Valerie home. The search for Valerie involved over 1000 volunteer hours and more than 5000 km travelled by volunteers in their private vehicles, the deployment and monitoring of numerous cameras and traps and the use of various pieces of technology to successfully secure Valerie while ensuring her physical psychological welfare. Kangala Wildlife Rescue would like to thank all those who offered their time, resources, and support during this demanding operation. 🙌😍💚 This successful outcome highlights the vital role that wildlife rescue organisations play in our community, extending their expertise and compassion to all animals in need. Valerie's story is a reminder that hope and determination can lead to incredible results. The Kangala team are currently taking a short pause to process this amazing result and gather ourselves after the intense rescue efforts. We are excited to share further details about Valerie's rescue, including footage and photographs, very soon. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for updates.🐾💚 Kangala Wildlife Rescue is a volunteer-run Not-for-profit charity established in 2020 during the devastating black summer bushfires, Our daily mission is to provide help to the wildlife of Kangaroo Island by supporting sick, injured and orphaned & animals in need, through a 24/7 rescue service, rescue centre and our sanctuary facilities. We also support other carers, animals in need and charities Australia wide.🐾💚 Our small charity and volunteers would be incredibly grateful to anyone wishing to support our work and allow us to conduct vital rescues like Valerie's in the future.💚 If you would like to assist please visit www.kangalawildliferescue.com Media Enquiries: media.kangalarescue@gmail.com #catchingvalerie #kangarooisland #animalrescue #dogsoftiktok #animallovers #australiia #nevergiveup #animalshelter #kindnessmatters #charity #lostdogs #dachshund #valerie ♬ We Did It - Doggyland
Η Τζόρτζια Γκάρντνερ και ο σύντροφός της, Τζος Φίσλοκ, από τη Νέα Νότια Ουαλία, παραθέριζαν στο νησί τον Νοέμβριο του 2023, όταν η Βάλερι ξέφυγε από το λουρί της σε ένα κάμπινγκ και χάθηκε μέσα στη βλάστηση. Αν και υπήρξαν κάποιες αρχικές εμφανίσεις, η σκυλίτσα εξαφανίστηκε χωρίς ίχνος για πολλούς μήνες.
Μετά από περίπου 1.000 ώρες εθελοντικής αναζήτησης και πάνω από 5.000 χιλιόμετρα διαδρομών γύρω από το νησί, η Βάλερι εντοπίστηκε πρόσφατα μέσω κάμερας και έτσι έγινε επιτυχημένη επιχείρηση διάσωσης.
«Υπήρξαν πολλές δύσκολες στιγμές τον τελευταίο μήνα και νιώθουμε τεράστια ευγνωμοσύνη προς όλους όσοι συνέβαλαν στην επιστροφή της Βάλερι» έγραψε η οργάνωση Kangala Wildlife Rescue.
Με πληροφορίες από Guardian