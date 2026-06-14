Ελβετία: Συγκρούσεις μεταξύ διαδηλωτών κατά της G7 και αστυνομίας – Έκαψαν Tesla, επιτέθηκαν σε κτίρια

Συγκρούσεις ξέσπασαν σήμερα το απόγευμα κοντά στην έδρα του ΟΗΕ στη Γενεύη της Ελβετίας μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομίας σε μια πορεία κατά της G7, παραμονή της συνόδου κορυφής της G7 στο Εβιάν της Γαλλίας.

Δημοσιογράφοι του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου ανέφεραν πως διαδηλωτές πέταξαν μπουκάλια, πέτρες, κομμάτια τσιμέντου και κροτίδες προς την αστυνομία, η οποία απάντησε με δακρυγόνα.

Διαδηλωτές έβαλαν φωτιά σε ένα αυτοκίνητο Tesla και έσπασαν παράθυρα σε γραφεία των Ηνωμένων Εθνών. Στόχος επιθέσεων των διαδηλωτών έγιναν και άλλα κτίρια, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των γραφείων της PricewaterhouseCoopers και της έδρας της Διεθνούς Ένωσης Τηλεπικοινωνιών (ITU).

Far Leftists Torch Tesla, Smash Shop Windows, Clash With Cops at G7 Summit in Geneva



Thankfully the rioters are banned in the area of the actual Summit.



That didn't stop the Antifa type rioters from doing a lot of damage just across the border.



Idiots!



From the article:… pic.twitter.com/rPsZefdeOE — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) June 14, 2026

🇨🇭 Protests against the G7 summit in Geneva turned violent as thousands marched in support of Palestine and Cuba, chanting, "The whole world hates the G7."



Police clashed with some demonstrators after bottles were thrown and vehicles were set on fire in parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/W1GyMz5zxg — The Eagle Eye (@Theeye_eagle) June 14, 2026

Περίπου 20.000 άνθρωποι συγκεντρώθηκαν σε μια πορεία που αρχικά ήταν ειρηνική. Οι διαδηλωτές δήλωσαν ότι συγκεντρώθηκαν για να διαμαρτυρηθούν κατά της G7, που την θεωρούν σύμβολο συγκεντρωμένης πολιτικής και οικονομικής δύναμης.

📌Incidents survenus lors du sommet du #G7 à #Genève. Gardez votre calme, les jeunes.

📌Incidents occurred during the G7 summit in Geneva. Keep calm, young people.#WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/JR0Cy7HBHp — Mecid (@BRedkan38119) June 14, 2026

🚨🇨🇭BREAKING: War on the streets of Geneva, Switzerland, as Antifa extremists clash with police ahead of the G7 summit.



Radical left-wing lunatics are tearing through the city, smashing businesses and setting cars ablaze as chaos unfolds in the streets. pic.twitter.com/iMldbgcXnT — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) June 14, 2026

A massive security sweep in Switzerland where protesters are confronting the police as they rage against the G7 summit in neighbouring France.



Al Jazeera’s @natachabut reports from the scene of those protests in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/GhfPCThk59 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 14, 2026

Την περασμένη εβδομάδα, ο ιδιοκτήτης της Tesla,Έλον Μασκ, ο οποίος έχει εργαστεί ως σύμβουλος του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, έγινε ο πρώτος τρισεκατομμυριούχος στον κόσμο, αναζωπυρώνοντας ανησυχίες για ανισότητες.

Με πληροφορίες από AFP, ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΔΙΕΘΝΗ Δικαστική ήττα για την Palantir στην Ελβετία μετά από αποκαλύψεις για κρατικές συμβάσεις