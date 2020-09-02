Το γνωστό εστιατόριο «108» της Κοπεγχάγης ανακοίνωσε πως κλείνει οριστικά εξαιτίας των αρνητικών επιπτώσεων της πανδημίας. Ο διάσημος σεφ Ρενέ Ρετζεπί ήταν ένας από τους συνεταίρους του «108» το οποίο θεωρούνταν από πολλούς ως «οικονομική εναλλακτική του Noma».
To «108» άνοιξε το 2016 και σύμφωνα με τους New York Times ήταν μια στιλάτη και κάζουαλ εναλλακτική του Noma που σέρβιρε φαγητό στο 1/3 της τιμής του τελευταίου.
To Noma, μετά από την περίοδο αναγκαστικού κλεισίματος λόγω της πανδημίας, επέστρεψε τον περασμένο Μάιο λειτουργώντας προσωρινά ως υπαίθριο wine bar, σερβίροντας burger.
Σύμφωνα με εκτιμήσεις του Bloomberg, περισσότερα από 2 εκατομμύρια εστιατόρια σε όλο τον κόσμο αναμένεται να κλείσουν οριστικά εξαιτίας του κορωνοϊού.
Dear friends,⠀ ⠀ It is with great sadness that we today announce the closure of Restaurant 108.⠀ ⠀ Due to the negative consequences of the global pandemic, especially the drastic reduction in number of international tourists visiting Copenhagen, we have concluded that it is no longer economically sustainable to continue to operate 108 in the current location.⠀ ⠀ Despite today’s announcement and the closing of this chapter, we are extremely proud of all that we have achieved, and remain hopeful for a future where Restaurant 108 will return to Copenhagen in another location.⠀ ⠀ “I wish to thank every member – past and present – of our incredible team, for helping make 108 a truly special place. I would not have come so far or achieved so much without you. I also wish to thank our guests and our friends within local and international food media, as well as those at The White Guide, Michelin and World’s 50 Best Restaurants, for their many years of support - I am forever grateful to you all.”⠀ ⠀ Says Kristian Baumann, Headchef and co-owner of Restaurant 108⠀ ⠀ The final day of service will be Wednesday, September 30th, 2020.⠀ ⠀ Despite the closure of Restaurant 108, the operating company behind 108 will remain in force, and thus a bankruptcy is avoided, so no one will lose money on this decision, which is of course very important to us.⠀ Kristian Baumann will step down as a co-owner, but the remaining partners will open a new restaurant concept in the current location later this year that better matches the current market conditions.⠀ ⠀ We look forward to seeing and serving you again.⠀ ⠀ Thank you all!⠀ ⠀ Kristian, René and Peter⠀ ⠀ Questions and media enquiries may be directed to Peter Kreiner, Chairman of Restaurant 108, pk@108.dk
Με πληροφορίες από το Grubstreet.