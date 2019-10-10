Η διάσημη φίρμα εσωρούχων Victoria's Secret συνεχίζει τις προσπάθειές της για περισσότερη διαφορετικότητα, χρησιμοποιώντας στη νέα καμπάνια ένα transgender και ένα plus-size μοντέλο.
Ξεκινώντας από αυτόν τον μήνα, η εταιρία συνεργάζεται με την Βρετανίδα σχεδιάστρια Emily Bendell για την νέα συλλογή Bluebella, που περιλαμβάνει σουτιέν με διαφάνειες, εσώρουχα από δαντέλα και κορμάκια με γεωμετρικές γραμμές σε αποχρώσεις του μπορντό, μαύρου και λευκού. Η κολεξιόν θα διατίθεται στο victoriassecret.com και σε επτά επιλεγμένα καταστήματα σε Βρετανία και ΗΠΑ.
Ωστόσο η νέα συλλογή κρύβει μια «έκπληξη», αφού στις νέες διαφημίσεις εκτός από τα μοντέλα Olivia Sang και Laura Rakhman-Kidd, εμφανίζονται επίσης το transgender μοντέλο και ηθοποιός May Simón Lifschitz και το plus-size μοντέλο Ali Tate Cutler.
Οι εικόνες των συγκεκριμένων μοντέλων θα προβάλλονται σε πραγματικό μέγεθος στις βιτρίνες και στους ορόφους των καταστημάτων όπου θα είναι διαθέσιμη η νέα κολεξιόν, υλοποιώντας την υπόσχεση της μητρικής εταιρείας της Victoria's Secret για περισσότερο inclusivity στις καμπάνιες της.
Την ίδια στιγμή αφίσες των μοντέλων θα αναρτηθούν στα κεντρικά καταστήματα της Victoria's Secret στην Πέμπτη Λεωφόρο της Νέας Υόρκης και την Μποντ Στριτ στο Λονδίνο.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Our #LoveYourself campaign is all about empowerment and self-love. With that in mind we wanted to work with models who have something to say, bringing their own voices to the discussion and making a statement on body positivity and the radical power of self-acceptance 💛. We collaborated with mother-daughter duo @StyleLikeU - who are renowned for their intimate interview series - to help capture these stories. Meet May (@itmaybemay). Transgender model May Simón Lifschitz described how, growing up, she didn't feel comfortable with the expectations she experienced that belonged to her body. She began hormones aged 16 and made the decision to transition to the woman she is today. May says 'Love Yourself…Unconditionally. In every moment - just because.' 💛💛 Read more about our campaign via our Insta Stories. #loveyourself #stylelikeu #collaboration #collab #selflove #strength #duo #campaign #inspiring #interview #amazing #women #stories #personal #transgender #model #intimate #redefining #sensuality #body #positivity #empowerment
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
At the launch today for @victoriassecret and @bluebella at their flagship store in NYC. I believe I’m the first size 14 on @victoriassecret? Regardless I’m pretty stoked to work with a brand I idolized when I was a teen. Great step in the right direction for bodies. Available online @victoriassecret and at select stores across the country and UK.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Had some frank body talks with @stylelikeu on their channel. Getting real about how I never acknowledged my body when I was younger because I never wanted people to really look at mine and realize I was fat. I thought if I didn’t acknowledge it, no one would notice. Then when I started “plus size” modeling, I had so many mixed feelings because now everyone knew I was the very thing I had been trying to hide. The most beautiful thing happened after I had been modeling for a while and started seeing models who were above size 14s that were unbelievably gorgeous. The programming in my mind started rewiring and I realized I too could be gorgeous, at any size. Editing the people you follow and surround yourself with does wonders.
Με πληροφορίες από WWD