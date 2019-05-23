Συναγερμός σήμανε το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης στο κέντρο του Λονδίνου, καθώς η αστυνομία απέκλεισε δρόμους στο Whitehall, ερευνώντας ύποπτο αντικείμενο.

Η αστυνομία απέκλεισε ένα μεγάλο κομμάτι στο κέντρο του Λονδίνου, κοντά στην πρωθυπουργική κατοικία, στη Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ.

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience

#Update: Police have cornered of the streets leading to Whitehall in #London, as the building is on lockdown and people are being pushed back to investigate a suspected item left behind. #UK Picture Credit: @JamieLinks pic.twitter.com/scygdHwyMI