Ο οίκος Burberry δεσμεύθηκε να περάσει τους υπαλλήλους του από υποχρεωτική εκπαίδευση και να αυξήσει την στήριξη στους Σαμαρείτες μετά την έντονη κριτική που δέχθηκε για το φούτερ με την θηλιά σε πρόσφατη επίδειξη μόδας.
Μια εβδομάδα μετά την δημόσια συγγνώμη του οίκου για την επίμαχη μπλούζα, της οποίας τα κορδόνια παρέπεμπαν σε θηλιά, ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος Marco Gobbetti είπε πως η εταιρία θα αγκαλιάσει την διαφορετικότητα μέσα από μια σειρά πρωτοβουλιών. «Δεν βρισκόμαστε εκεί που χρειάζεται ή θέλουμε να είμαστε», σχολίασε μέσω Instagram.
Ο διάσημος οίκος μόδας κατηγορήθηκε πως προωθεί εμμέσως εικόνες λιντσαρίσματος και αυτοκτονίας με το να έχει συμπεριλάβει το φούτερ με την θηλιά στην κολεξιόν που παρουσίασε πρόσφατα στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Λονδίνου.
Η διαμάχη γύρω από το ρούχο με την θηλιά ξεκίνησε όταν το μοντέλο Λιζ Κένεντι δημοσίευσε μια φωτογραφία με το φούτερ στο Instagram, ασκώντας έντονη κριτική στον Riccardo Tisci και «όλους στην Burberry». «Η αυτοκτονία δεν είναι μόδα. Δεν είναι ούτε κομψό ούτε προχωρημένο και εφόσον το σόου ήταν αφιερωμένο στη νεολαία και την έκφραση της γνώμης τους, να' μαι κι εγώ. Riccardo Tisci και όλοι εκεί στη Burberry, με ξεπερνάει το πώς επιτρέψατε στην πασαρέλα μια εμφάνιση που μοιάζει με θηλιά στο λαιμό», έγραψε στην ανάρτησή της.
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
Ο Gobbetti έχει ήδη ζητήσει συγγνώμη για την «αναστάτωση» που προκάλεσε, κάτι που έκανε και ο καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής Riccardo Tisci, που σχολίασε πως συνειδητοποίησε ότι «το σχέδιο ήταν άκομψο».
Η Burberry δημοσίευσε στο Instagram μια νέα δήλωση του Gobbetti και εξήγησε αναλυτικά στην λεζάντα τα επόμενα βήματα του οίκου, ξεκινώντας από την «αύξηση της κατανόησης», που μεταξύ άλλων περιλαμβάνει σχέδια επιπλέον εκπαίδευσης όλων των υπαλλήλων και σύσταση αρμόδιας συμβουλευτικής επιτροπής. Ο οίκος μόδας ανέπτυξε και ένα σχέδιο για να αυξήσει «την ευαισθησία και την κατανόηση σε κοινωνικά θέματα».
Η εταιρία ανέφερε επίσης πως σκοπεύει να αυξήσει την διαφορετικότητα στο προσωπικό επεκτείνοντας τις υποτροφίες διεθνώς και παρέχοντας πλήρη απασχόληση σε 50 αποφοίτους του προγράμματος για τα επόμενα πέντε χρόνια.
Τέλος η Burberry δεσμεύθηκε να υποστηρίξει περισσότερο εκείνους που βοηθούν άλλους, ενισχύοντας «οργανισμούς που προωθούν την διαφορετικότητα και παρέχουν βοήθεια εν μέσω κρίσης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Σαμαρειτών», χωρίς ωστόσο να δώσει περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες επί του θέματος.
These steps include: 1. Increasing our understanding We will strengthen our understanding of and sensitivity to a range of perspectives to help us live the values we hold and be truly inclusive. We will: . • Introduce additional training for all employees, including senior management • Establish employee councils focused on diversity and inclusion • Assemble an advisory board of external experts 2. Diversifying the pipeline of talent We will evolve our pipeline of talent to ensure we better reflect the world we live in and build a more diverse talent base for the future. We will: . • Strengthen goals to ensure diverse representation in our employee base • Expand our creative arts scholarship internationally to support students from diverse backgrounds and provide full-time employment for 50 graduates from the programme over the next five years • Extend internationally Burberry Inspire, our in-school arts and culture programme designed to help young people overcome challenging circumstances and see future opportunity in the creative industries 3. Championing those who help others We will add to our support of organisations promoting diversity and inclusion and providing assistance to people in crisis, including the Samaritans, who offer a safe, confidential place to which people can turn
Με πληροφορίες από Guardian