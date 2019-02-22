Ένα ιδιαίτερο hashtag έχει αρχίσει να εξαπλώνεται στα social media όπου άτομα με αναπηρία μοιράζονται «σέξι» φωτογραφίες τους προκειμένου να στείλουν ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για τον ορισμό της ομορφιάς.

Το #disabledpeoplearehot μετρά ήδη εκατοντάδες δημοσιεύσεις σε Instagram και Twitter, όπου χρήστες ποστάρουν αγαπημένες τους selfies εξηγώντας ταυτόχρονα για ποιον λόγο αποφάσισαν να συμμετέχουν σε αυτό το τόσο διαφορετικό challenge.

Πολλοί από αυτούς συνοδεύουν τις φωτογραφίες τους με συγκινητικά μηνύματα, στα οποία αναφέρουν γιατί δέχθηκαν να βγάλουν «τις πιο σέξι selfies» τους σε δημόσια θέα.

«Αποφεύγω κάθε είδους φωτογραφία που περιλαμβάνει την αναπηρία μου γιατί απλώς δεν με βλέπω έτσι. Μου πήρε πάρα πολύ καιρό να αποδεχθώ το ότι δείχνω αρκετά όμορφη- με ή χωρίς το χέρι μου στη φωτογραφία», γράφει μια κοπέλα.

Story time: I avoid all kinds of photos that include my disability because I don't see myself that way. It's taken me a looong time to accept that I look pretty good - with or without my arm in photos #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/wUVZc7UOSY — Sal (@letsflyfree) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019





«Σύμφωνα με αυτούς που θεωρούν χαζούς όσους έχουν αναπηρίες: Δεν μπορώ να δείχνω όμορφη και με αναπηρία. Θα με δουν στο πάρκινγκ μου, μετά θα με δείξουν και θα μου κουνήσουν το δάχτυλο. Και αυτό είναι μόνο ένα παράδειγμα. Αναπηρία δεν σημαίνει έλλειψη ομορφιάς», τονίζει στο δικό της μήνυμα 25χρονη Κάθριν.

#DISABLEDPEOPLEAREHOT

According to ableists: I can’t look nice + be disabled. LOL

They’ll see me in my parking spot, point at my face, then to my placard & shake their finger... and that’s just 1 example of this

🦚DISABILITY IS NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE TO UNATTRACTIVENESS!!! EVER pic.twitter.com/guPrDVumQj — serial crier (@kannchy) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

«Μην με αμφισβητείς επειδή το σώμα μου δεν δείχνει ή δεν συμπεριφέρεται όπως το δικό σου», λέει η Ράιαν, μοντέλο, νοσηλεύτρια και υπέρμαχος των δικαιωμάτων των ατόμων με αναπηρία.

In case you missed the memo, #disabledpeoplearehot

Don’t doubt me because my body doesn’t look or act like yours. pic.twitter.com/m0ZNECRn0Y — Ryann (@girlryann2) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019





Η Ιλέιν Ντέιβιντσον είναι μητέρα και πάσχει από χρόνια αρθρίτιδα. «Πίστευα πως είμαι πολύ νέα για να το πάθω, μέχρι που έμαθα πως μπορεί να συμβεί ακόμη και σε παιδιά. Νόμιζα πως ήταν απλώς πόνοι στις αρθρώσεις, αλλά τέσσερα χρόνια μετά αποδεικνύεται πως ήταν κάτι περισσότερο», γράφει στο δικό της μήνυμα.

Αυτές είναι μερικές από τις εκατοντάδες φωτογραφίες που μετρά το #disabledpeoplearehot:





I'm in serious pain most of the time and have a permanent limp, but I still have a love of fashion and self expression! Disabled and attractive are not mutual exclusive - all bodies are beautiful, even if they aren't what you consider normal #DISABLEDPEOPLEAREHOT pic.twitter.com/hpLtabPICm — jehan♿ @ liten råttpojke (@thegaycousin) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Was a little bit apprehensive to join in with this tag but what the hell #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/bFIIbhSHMX — jordan campbell (@jordan19892014) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

late to the hashtag party + weird and exhibitionistic and vulnerable, but: #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/T8uS6XSPgj — liz bowen (@lizbowhunter) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

*waves* I have #EhlersDanlos, arthritis, and other unnamed pain issues. As well as having ADD, Bipolar Disorder, and Severe Anxiety. #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/M5MdrK75pJ — Becksie (@prettydeadlady) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Disability most definitely doesn’t mean unattractive! (Follow me on Instagram @loganstewartx for more!) #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/5dgeP4rSHw — Logan Stewart (@loganstewartx) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019