Ένα ιδιαίτερο hashtag έχει αρχίσει να εξαπλώνεται στα social media όπου άτομα με αναπηρία μοιράζονται «σέξι» φωτογραφίες τους προκειμένου να στείλουν ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για τον ορισμό της ομορφιάς.
Το #disabledpeoplearehot μετρά ήδη εκατοντάδες δημοσιεύσεις σε Instagram και Twitter, όπου χρήστες ποστάρουν αγαπημένες τους selfies εξηγώντας ταυτόχρονα για ποιον λόγο αποφάσισαν να συμμετέχουν σε αυτό το τόσο διαφορετικό challenge.
Πολλοί από αυτούς συνοδεύουν τις φωτογραφίες τους με συγκινητικά μηνύματα, στα οποία αναφέρουν γιατί δέχθηκαν να βγάλουν «τις πιο σέξι selfies» τους σε δημόσια θέα.
«Αποφεύγω κάθε είδους φωτογραφία που περιλαμβάνει την αναπηρία μου γιατί απλώς δεν με βλέπω έτσι. Μου πήρε πάρα πολύ καιρό να αποδεχθώ το ότι δείχνω αρκετά όμορφη- με ή χωρίς το χέρι μου στη φωτογραφία», γράφει μια κοπέλα.
Story time: I avoid all kinds of photos that include my disability because I don't see myself that way. It's taken me a looong time to accept that I look pretty good - with or without my arm in photos #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/wUVZc7UOSY— Sal (@letsflyfree) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
«Σύμφωνα με αυτούς που θεωρούν χαζούς όσους έχουν αναπηρίες: Δεν μπορώ να δείχνω όμορφη και με αναπηρία. Θα με δουν στο πάρκινγκ μου, μετά θα με δείξουν και θα μου κουνήσουν το δάχτυλο. Και αυτό είναι μόνο ένα παράδειγμα. Αναπηρία δεν σημαίνει έλλειψη ομορφιάς», τονίζει στο δικό της μήνυμα 25χρονη Κάθριν.
#DISABLEDPEOPLEAREHOT— serial crier (@kannchy) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
«Μην με αμφισβητείς επειδή το σώμα μου δεν δείχνει ή δεν συμπεριφέρεται όπως το δικό σου», λέει η Ράιαν, μοντέλο, νοσηλεύτρια και υπέρμαχος των δικαιωμάτων των ατόμων με αναπηρία.
In case you missed the memo, #disabledpeoplearehot— Ryann (@girlryann2) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Η Ιλέιν Ντέιβιντσον είναι μητέρα και πάσχει από χρόνια αρθρίτιδα. «Πίστευα πως είμαι πολύ νέα για να το πάθω, μέχρι που έμαθα πως μπορεί να συμβεί ακόμη και σε παιδιά. Νόμιζα πως ήταν απλώς πόνοι στις αρθρώσεις, αλλά τέσσερα χρόνια μετά αποδεικνύεται πως ήταν κάτι περισσότερο», γράφει στο δικό της μήνυμα.
Αυτές είναι μερικές από τις εκατοντάδες φωτογραφίες που μετρά το #disabledpeoplearehot:
Joining this beautiful tag#DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/weGO8Em9lL— abby sams 🦈 (@abby__sams) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
#DisabledPeopleAreHot and what about it? pic.twitter.com/GjLsbkm9eg— Rooney ⚢ ☭ (@lesbianchaos) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
I'm in serious pain most of the time and have a permanent limp, but I still have a love of fashion and self expression! Disabled and attractive are not mutual exclusive - all bodies are beautiful, even if they aren't what you consider normal #DISABLEDPEOPLEAREHOT pic.twitter.com/hpLtabPICm— jehan♿ @ liten råttpojke (@thegaycousin) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
#DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/5X04H6HP1w— Andrew Gurza #DisabledPeopleAreHot Creator (@andrewgurza) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
I'm chronically ill and fabulous #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/YhiaZduKUE— Kampko🦄 (@Kampko) 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Was a little bit apprehensive to join in with this tag but what the hell #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/bFIIbhSHMX— jordan campbell (@jordan19892014) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
late to the hashtag party + weird and exhibitionistic and vulnerable, but: #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/T8uS6XSPgj— liz bowen (@lizbowhunter) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
*waves* I have #EhlersDanlos, arthritis, and other unnamed pain issues. As well as having ADD, Bipolar Disorder, and Severe Anxiety. #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/M5MdrK75pJ— Becksie (@prettydeadlady) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
#Beauty comes from within. Just like my #InvisibleIllness. #DisabledPeopleAreHot #ButYouDontLookSick #RheumatoidArthritis pic.twitter.com/N4jTOnRjPt— Eileen Davidson (@chroniceileen) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Disability most definitely doesn’t mean unattractive! (Follow me on Instagram @loganstewartx for more!) #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/5dgeP4rSHw— Logan Stewart (@loganstewartx) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
#DisabledPeopleareHot, duh. pic.twitter.com/s9aAS23l9O— Ev AKA The New 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮 (@AstridLevinson) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Let’s say it loud and clear #DisabledPeopleAreHot! Thanks @andrewgurza for this great #hashtag that brings to light what’s invisible for many. pic.twitter.com/Fq8zMoqVxr— Joan Pahisa (@joan_pahisa) 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
SO inSPIRING @pufffaluffagus & GORGEOUS, sis! 💗 . “I have an autoimmune disease that affects my hips, spine, joints along with a lot of other things, so I'm unable to sit/stand for long periods of time or walk on my own or for long distances. I have been in & out of the hospital, back to back for almost a year. I go to physical therapy multiple times a week with the goal to walk on my own again. So the fact that these photos were taken is a HUGE accomplishment & milestone. To get the original photo I had to pop a wheelie with my arms & use my core with the backwheel locked w/ my foot barely touching the ground. This is not an easy picture to take, I almost fell backwards and I make it look easy! You don’t know me, you don’t know the struggle, the hardwork I put in every single day. I refuse to let your comments take away my truth, reality and how bomb this photo is. Every person in a wheelchair is not paralyzed. Every disability is not the same. Every disability is not visible. Invisible disabilities are physical, mental, or neurological conditions that are invisible to the onlooker but effect & limit a person’s movement, senses and activities. This can lead to misunderstanding, false perceptions and judgments. Many people with chronic illnesses need accommodations to live an accessible life just like you. We are constantly questioned and harassed about the legitimacy of our disabilities and illnesses. Please take the time to educate yourself and take a step back and remove the judgement. If you have the time you should look into the hashtag #disabledpeoplearehot to get a representation of what all disabled people look like, and not what you believe they should look like. I hope to take my advice on looking into the hashtag, research chronic illnesses, the spoon theory and invisible disabilities. Thank you for the love and support. ❤ To my disabled people and those who are going through challenging times with your health - take your photos, strut your stuff and fuck these people!! Don’t let ANYONE fit you into their box!!! Like I said, I’m done trying to make y’all comfortable because it’s not worth my spoons!” [📸: @slavog] via @sufferingthesilence
"You're too young to be disabled" "You can't be in that much pain, you're smiling" "You're not disabled, you can stand" Not all disabilities are visible, never judge a book by its cover. I'm very self conscious about the way I look but we are all beautiful. I don’t see myself as hot, but I thought I’d join in anyhow. 💞 #disabledpeoplearehot
We love this photo from @toughcookietee, as well as her message: . "Love every single person who understands my purpose is not to be a celebrity and show off, my purpose is to bring the disabled and non disabled people together. . At this event I had to exercise my freedoms and ability to attend events that aren’t involving disabled black people yet it is a challenge especially at 26 years old. So 2019 onwards is a time for real change no matter how uncomfortable it makes us all feel." #disabledwomenthrive #disabilityawareness #disabledandproud #disabledandcute #blackgirlmagic #disabledblackgirlmagic #disabledpeoplearehot #wheelchairusers