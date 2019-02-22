Ένα ιδιαίτερο hashtag έχει αρχίσει να εξαπλώνεται στα social media όπου άτομα με αναπηρία μοιράζονται «σέξι» φωτογραφίες τους προκειμένου να στείλουν ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για τον ορισμό της ομορφιάς. 

 

Το #disabledpeoplearehot μετρά ήδη εκατοντάδες δημοσιεύσεις σε Instagram και Twitter, όπου χρήστες ποστάρουν αγαπημένες τους selfies εξηγώντας ταυτόχρονα για ποιον λόγο αποφάσισαν να συμμετέχουν σε αυτό το τόσο διαφορετικό challenge. 

 

Πολλοί από αυτούς συνοδεύουν τις φωτογραφίες τους με συγκινητικά μηνύματα, στα οποία αναφέρουν γιατί δέχθηκαν να βγάλουν «τις πιο σέξι selfies» τους σε δημόσια θέα. 

 

«Αποφεύγω κάθε είδους φωτογραφία που περιλαμβάνει την αναπηρία μου γιατί απλώς δεν με βλέπω έτσι. Μου πήρε πάρα πολύ καιρό να αποδεχθώ το ότι δείχνω αρκετά όμορφη- με ή χωρίς το χέρι μου στη φωτογραφία», γράφει μια κοπέλα.

 


«Σύμφωνα με αυτούς που θεωρούν χαζούς όσους έχουν αναπηρίες: Δεν μπορώ να δείχνω όμορφη και με αναπηρία. Θα με δουν στο πάρκινγκ μου, μετά θα με δείξουν και θα μου κουνήσουν το δάχτυλο. Και αυτό είναι μόνο ένα παράδειγμα. Αναπηρία δεν σημαίνει έλλειψη ομορφιάς», τονίζει στο δικό της μήνυμα 25χρονη Κάθριν. 

 

 

«Μην με αμφισβητείς επειδή το σώμα μου δεν δείχνει ή δεν συμπεριφέρεται όπως το δικό σου», λέει η Ράιαν, μοντέλο, νοσηλεύτρια και υπέρμαχος των δικαιωμάτων των ατόμων με αναπηρία. 

 


Η Ιλέιν Ντέιβιντσον είναι μητέρα και πάσχει από χρόνια αρθρίτιδα. «Πίστευα πως είμαι πολύ νέα για να το πάθω, μέχρι που έμαθα πως μπορεί να συμβεί ακόμη και σε παιδιά. Νόμιζα πως ήταν απλώς πόνοι στις αρθρώσεις, αλλά τέσσερα χρόνια μετά αποδεικνύεται πως ήταν κάτι περισσότερο», γράφει στο δικό της μήνυμα. 

 

Αυτές είναι μερικές από τις εκατοντάδες φωτογραφίες που μετρά το #disabledpeoplearehot:

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"I have an autoimmune disease that affects my hips, spine, joints along with a lot of other things, so I'm unable to sit/stand for long periods of time or walk on my own or for long distances. I have been in & out of the hospital, back to back for almost a year. I go to physical therapy multiple times a week with the goal to walk on my own again. So the fact that these photos were taken is a HUGE accomplishment & milestone. To get the original photo I had to pop a wheelie with my arms & use my core with the backwheel locked w/ my foot barely touching the ground. This is not an easy picture to take, I almost fell backwards and I make it look easy! You don't know me, you don't know the struggle, the hardwork I put in every single day. I refuse to let your comments take away my truth, reality and how bomb this photo is.  Every person in a wheelchair is not paralyzed. Every disability is not the same. Every disability is not visible. Invisible disabilities are physical, mental, or neurological conditions that are invisible to the onlooker but effect & limit a person's movement, senses and activities. This can lead to misunderstanding, false perceptions and judgments. Many people with chronic illnesses need accommodations to live an accessible life just like you. We are constantly questioned and harassed about the legitimacy of our disabilities and illnesses. Please take the time to educate yourself and take a step back and remove the judgement. If you have the time you should look into the hashtag #disabledpeoplearehot to get a representation of what all disabled people look like, and not what you believe they should look like. I hope to take my advice on looking into the hashtag, research chronic illnesses, the spoon theory and invisible disabilities. Thank you for the love and support. ❤ To my disabled people and those who are going through challenging times with your health - take your photos, strut your stuff and fuck these people!! Don't let ANYONE fit you into their box!!! Like I said, I'm done trying to make y'all comfortable because it's not worth my spoons!"

