Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις προκάλεσε το πρότζεκτ Ιταλού φωτογράφου, ο οποίος έβαλε υποσιτισμένα παιδιά να φωτογραφηθούν μπροστά από τραπέζια με ψεύτικο φαγητό στην Ινδία.
Τα παιδιά διακρίνονται να κλείνουν τα μάτια τους και φωτογραφίζονται μπροστά σ' ένα γεμάτο τραπέζι με ψεύτικο φαγητό.
Οι φωτογραφίες έγιναν στα πλαίσια του πρότζεκτ «Dreaming Food» και τραβήχτηκαν σε δύο από τις φτωχότερες επαρχίες της Ινδίας, με υψηλά ποσοστά υποσιτισμού.
Όπως παραδέχεται ο φωτογράφος Alessio Mamo, ζήτησε από τα παιδιά να κλείσουν τα μάτια τους και να φανταστούν ποιο φαγητό θα ήθελαν να τρώνε εκείνη τη στιγμή.
These photographs are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh two of the poorest states of India. From the series "Dreaming Food", a conceptual project about hunger issue in India. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [This project has been the subject of much online debate. Please read Alessio Mamo’s statement, released on 24 July 2018, giving more details and apologising for any offence: https://medium.com/@alessio.mamo/my-statement-on-dreaming-food-7169257d2c5c] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Alessio Mamo (@alessio_mamo) an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily. In 2008 I began my career in photojournalism focusing on contemporary social, political and economic issues. I extensively cover issues related to refugee displacement and migration starting in Sicily, and extending most recently to the Middle East. I was awarded 2nd prize in the People Singles category of #WPPh2018 and this week I’m taking over World Press Photo's Instagram account. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite economic growth, a majority of the Indian population still lives in extreme poverty and disease. Behind India’s new-found economic strength are 300 million poor people who live on less than $1 per day. Government figures may indicate a reduction in poverty. But the truth is, with increasing global food prices, poverty is spreading everywhere like a swarm of locusts. These pictures are taken in rural areas where conditions are worse than in the cities and where close to 70% of India’s population reside today. Statistics show that 2.1 million children under 5 years old die of malnutrition annually. The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #WPPh2018#asia #dreamingfood #india
Οι λήψεις ανέβηκαν στον επίσημο λογαριασμό του World Press Photo στο Instagram. Αμέσως, όμως, μετά τη δημοσίευσή του, αρκετοί χρήστες των social media άρχιζαν να κατηγορούν τόσο τον φωτογράφο όσο και το πρακτορείο πως εκμεταλλεύτηκαν τα παιδιά.
This photographer brought his own fake food to put in front of these starving children in India. He asked them to dream about what kind of food they wanted to put on the table. This is an example of #journalism with no moral compass. @WorldPressPhoto why are you supporting this? pic.twitter.com/4hmDzSJO45— Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
Which is worse, the platform showing these images, or the photographer who thought this was a good idea to make these images and showcase them in one of the most visible platforms? My vote is the latter. Dude could have at least brought REAL food.— Brian Frank (@bfrankphoto) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
How did @WorldPressPhoto think this was an ethical approach to storytelling, let alone highlight it as something worth applauding. This is exploitative, degrading and inhuman--it is the misuse of someone's misery for shock value and profiting from it. https://t.co/09qyk6Xmei— Ruchi Kumar (@RuchiKumar) 23 Ιουλίου 2018
Μετά την αναταραχή το φημισμένο φωτογραφικό πρακτορείο εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση όπου και ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά πως οι φωτογράφοι είναι υπεύθυνοι για το έργο τους.
Δεν παρέλειψε, μάλιστα, να σημειώσει πως ανά διαστήματα παραχωρεί τη διαχείριση του λογαριασμού του Instagram σε φωτογράφους, οι οποίοι ανεβάζουν το περιεχόμενό τους.
Αλλά και ο ίδιος ο φωτογράφος έσπευσε να επισημάνει στο BBC, ότι σκοπός του ήταν να στηλιτεύσει την τάση των Δυτικών να σπαταλούν το φαγητό τους.
«Ίσως το έκανα με τον λάθος τρόπο αλλά εργάστηκα με σεβασμό και ειλικρίνεια απέναντι στα παιδιά» παραδέχεται, ζητώντας συγνώμη παράλληλα αν προσέβαλε κάποιον.
Η φτώχεια και ο υποσιτισμός παραμένουν ένα από τα κυρίαρχα προβλήματα στην Ινδία, η οποία, παρά τους υψηλούς ρυθμούς ανάπτυξης, έχει τον μεγαλύτερο αριθμό υποσιτισμένων παιδιών στον κόσμο.
Με πληροφορίες από BBC