Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις προκάλεσε το πρότζεκτ Ιταλού φωτογράφου, ο οποίος έβαλε υποσιτισμένα παιδιά να φωτογραφηθούν μπροστά από τραπέζια με ψεύτικο φαγητό στην Ινδία.

Τα παιδιά διακρίνονται να κλείνουν τα μάτια τους και φωτογραφίζονται μπροστά σ' ένα γεμάτο τραπέζι με ψεύτικο φαγητό.

Οι φωτογραφίες έγιναν στα πλαίσια του πρότζεκτ «Dreaming Food» και τραβήχτηκαν σε δύο από τις φτωχότερες επαρχίες της Ινδίας, με υψηλά ποσοστά υποσιτισμού.

Όπως παραδέχεται ο φωτογράφος Alessio Mamo, ζήτησε από τα παιδιά να κλείσουν τα μάτια τους και να φανταστούν ποιο φαγητό θα ήθελαν να τρώνε εκείνη τη στιγμή.

Οι λήψεις ανέβηκαν στον επίσημο λογαριασμό του World Press Photo στο Instagram. Αμέσως, όμως, μετά τη δημοσίευσή του, αρκετοί χρήστες των social media άρχιζαν να κατηγορούν τόσο τον φωτογράφο όσο και το πρακτορείο πως εκμεταλλεύτηκαν τα παιδιά.

This photographer brought his own fake food to put in front of these starving children in India. He asked them to dream about what kind of food they wanted to put on the table. This is an example of #journalism with no moral compass. @WorldPressPhoto why are you supporting this? pic.twitter.com/4hmDzSJO45 — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) 23 Ιουλίου 2018

Which is worse, the platform showing these images, or the photographer who thought this was a good idea to make these images and showcase them in one of the most visible platforms? My vote is the latter. Dude could have at least brought REAL food. — Brian Frank (@bfrankphoto) 23 Ιουλίου 2018

How did @WorldPressPhoto think this was an ethical approach to storytelling, let alone highlight it as something worth applauding. This is exploitative, degrading and inhuman--it is the misuse of someone's misery for shock value and profiting from it. https://t.co/09qyk6Xmei — Ruchi Kumar (@RuchiKumar) 23 Ιουλίου 2018

Μετά την αναταραχή το φημισμένο φωτογραφικό πρακτορείο εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση όπου και ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά πως οι φωτογράφοι είναι υπεύθυνοι για το έργο τους.

Δεν παρέλειψε, μάλιστα, να σημειώσει πως ανά διαστήματα παραχωρεί τη διαχείριση του λογαριασμού του Instagram σε φωτογράφους, οι οποίοι ανεβάζουν το περιεχόμενό τους.

Αλλά και ο ίδιος ο φωτογράφος έσπευσε να επισημάνει στο BBC, ότι σκοπός του ήταν να στηλιτεύσει την τάση των Δυτικών να σπαταλούν το φαγητό τους.

«Ίσως το έκανα με τον λάθος τρόπο αλλά εργάστηκα με σεβασμό και ειλικρίνεια απέναντι στα παιδιά» παραδέχεται, ζητώντας συγνώμη παράλληλα αν προσέβαλε κάποιον.

Η φτώχεια και ο υποσιτισμός παραμένουν ένα από τα κυρίαρχα προβλήματα στην Ινδία, η οποία, παρά τους υψηλούς ρυθμούς ανάπτυξης, έχει τον μεγαλύτερο αριθμό υποσιτισμένων παιδιών στον κόσμο.

Με πληροφορίες από BBC