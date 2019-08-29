Η Τζέσι Κομπς, επαγγελματίας οδηγός αγωνιστικών αυτοκινήτων και τηλεπαρουσιάστρια, σκοτώθηκε σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα σε ηλικία 39 ετών, προσπαθώντας να καταρρίψει το προσωπικό της ρεκόρ ταχύτητας.
Σύμφωνα με ξένα μέσα ενημέρωσης, η Τζέσι Κομπς σκοτώθηκε σε μια σοκαριστική συντριβή με αεριωθούμενο αυτοκίνητο στο νοτιοανατολικό Ορεγκον, όπως ανακοίνωσε η οικογένειά της, χωρίς ωστόσο να δώσει περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για το δυστύχημα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Happy 4th of July everyone! May our independence allow us to experience life at different speeds ;) Proud to be a part of this nation. #starsandstripes #4thofjuly #patriot #freedom #independenceday #fireworks #northamericaneagle #fasterthanfast #fastestwomanonearth #redwhiteandblue
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
To be this close to a Bald Eagle and look her straight in the eye... unreal... but it’s actually very real. . . Thank you to @wildgypsytour for the Hawk Quest experience and @kaylainfernoart for using your new chopper as my prop in attempt to keep the bird calm. #baldeagle #eagle #rad #america #chopper #adventure #special #freedom
Η 39χρονη οδηγός, που συμμετείχε σε διάφορες τηλεοπτικές εκπομπές ανάμεσά τους και στο Mythbusters, ήταν γνωστή ως «η ταχύτερη γυναίκα σε τέσσερις τροχούς». Τον συγκεκριμένο τίτλο είχε κατακτήσει το 2013 όταν έπιασε τα 398 μίλια ανά ώρα (641 χλμ. / ώρα).
Λίγες ημέρες πριν από τον θάνατό της είχε ανακοινώσει την πρόθεσή της να θέσει ένα νέο παγκόσμιο και την Τρίτη προσπάθησε να πιάσει το απόλυτο ρεκόρ ταχύτητας των 512 μιλίων ανά ώρα (824 χλμ. / ώρα), που έπιασε ποτέ γυναίκα στα χρονικά. «Μπορεί να φαίνεται λίγο τρελό να περπατάς κατευθείαν στη γραμμή της φωτιάς. Όσοι είναι πρόθυμοι, είναι αυτοί που επιτυγχάνουν σπουδαία πράγματα. Οι άνθρωποι λένε ότι είμαι τρελή, τους λέω ευχαριστώ», είχε γράψει η ίδια σε σχετική ανάρτησή της στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Sometimes I just gotta push the noise out, turn my head, and get to work! Big things happening... hopefully super fast things ;) #throwbackthursday #landspeed attempting to become #fastestwomanonearth with @landspeed763 #northamericaneagle #prayforhealing #fasterthanfast
«Το πιο αξιοσημείωτο όνειρο της Τζέσι ήταν να γίνει η γρηγορότερη γυναίκα στη Γη, ένα όνειρο που κυνηγούσε από το 2012 ... και άφησε αυτή τη Γη οδηγώντας ταχύτερα από οποιαδήποτε άλλη στην ιστορία», ανέφερε η οικογένειά της, προσθέτοντας πως θα θυμάται πάντα το «λαμπερό χαμόγελο και τη θετική αύρα» της.
Την είδηση του θανάτου της επιβεβαίωσε ο σύντροφός της, Τέρι Μάντεν, σημειώνοντας πως έκανε ό,τι μπορούσε για να την σώσει καθώς ήταν ο πρώτος που έφτασε στο σημείο του δυστυχήματος.
«Ποτέ δεν έχω αγαπήσει κανέναν τόσο πολύ όσο αυτή την εκπληκτική γυναίκα. Ήταν ο μονόκερός μου και λάτρευα κάθε στιγμή που περνούσα μαζί της. Ήταν το πιο εκπληκτικό πνεύμα που έχω γνωρίσει ή θα γνωρίσω ποτέ στην ζωή μου. Δεν είμαι καλά, αλλά είναι εδώ μαζί μου για να με βοηθήσει να συνεχίσω. Της είχα υποσχεθεί ότι αν δεν πήγαινε καλά, θα προσπαθούσα να συμβιβαστώ με αυτό και να συνεχίσω την ζωή μου», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων σε ένα εκτενές αφιέρωμα στην Τζέσι Κομπς μέσω Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Throw Back to Norra 1000 - 2018 awards ... we didn’t make it all the way to Cabo this year for the best awards party in off-road!!! Hope everyone has an amazing time tonight and congrats.... . . . #norra1000 #cabo #desertracing #friends #jtcustoms #madd #family
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Yesterday running the stock class with @thejessicombs didn’t go as planned at all!! We sheared the bolts on steering box and it shifted over eating the belt and A/C Pulley, we managed to somewhat trail fix and continue to limp forward with no cooling or steering, but when it became obvious we could not finish in time we went off course, cross country to Lucerne Valley Cafe 247 And had a nice dinner Instead!!! Only the 3rd time out of 13 KOH races I’ve ran in different classes that I have not finished... But still had an absolute blast!! Was one that won’t be forgotten... Thank You! To everyone that supported us before / during / and after the race.... @savvyoffroad @campbell_racing @matthowell_4510
Με πληροφορίες από BBC και People