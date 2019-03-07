Η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ μπήκε την Πέμπτη στο Instagram μέσω iPad για να δημοσιεύσει τον πρώτο της ποστ στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της βασιλικής οικογένειας.
Στο ντεμπούτο της στα social media, η βασίλισσα μίλησε για την επίσκεψή της στο Μουσείο Επιστημών του Λονδίνου και μοιράστηκε μια φωτογραφία από μια παλιά επιστολή, η οποία είχε σταλεί στον πρίγκιπα Αλβέρτο από τον μαθηματικό και εφευρέτη Τσαρλς Μπάμπατζ, που θεωρείται ο «πατέρας του υπολογιστή».
View this post on Instagram
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
Αφού αναφέρεται αναλυτικά στην επιστολή, στη συνέχεια η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ δηλώνει ενθουσιασμένη που ενημερώθηκε για τις νέες τεχνολογίες, εξηγώντας γιατί αποφάσισε να κάνει η ίδια την ανάρτηση στο Instagram.
«Μου φάνηκε πως αρμόζει να δημοσιεύσω αυτό το ποστ στο Instagram από το Μουσείο των Επιστημών, που εδώ και καιρό τιμά την τεχνολογία, τις καινοτομίες και εμπνέει την επόμενη γενιά εφευρετών», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά.
Το κείμενο καταλήγει με την υπογραφή της, «Elizabeth R.».
Κατά την επίσκεψή της στο μουσείο, η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ παρακολούθησε μαθητές να παίζουν με ρομπότ και ενημερώθηκε για τους κώδικες προγραμματισμού των υπολογιστών.
Today, The Queen has published her first @instagram post on The Royal Family's Instagram channel, to celebrate a visit to the @sciencemuseum— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 7 Μαρτίου 2019
Take a look here https://t.co/fwQKuMiH4H pic.twitter.com/EozHCjqalx
The Queen watches primary school children playing with robots @sciencemuseum.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 7 Μαρτίου 2019
Educating the next generation and sparking a passion for science is central to the @sciencemuseum’s mission. pic.twitter.com/SZkQjJcgLK
Her Majesty views the computer on which @timberners_lee created the World Wide Web as well as items featured in @sciencemuseum’s new major exhibition: Top Secret, in collaboration with @GCHQ pic.twitter.com/cxgRiM5IIW— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 7 Μαρτίου 2019