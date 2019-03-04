Θλίψη έχει σκορπίσει η είδηση για το θάνατο του Λουκ Πέρι, ο οποίος απεβίωσε σήμερα σε ηλικία 52 ετών από τις επιπλοκές του σοβαρού εγκεφαλικού επεισοδίου που υπέστη την περασμένη εβδομάδα.

 

Από την στιγμή που έγινε γνωστός ο θάνατός του, χιλιάδες χρήστες στα social media δημοσιεύουν μηνύματα όπου εκφράζουν την θλίψη τους, ανάμεσά τους και διάσημοι φίλοι και συνάδελφοι του ηθοποιού. 

 

Ο Λουκ Πέρι έγινε διάσημος μέσα από τον ρόλο του Ντίλαν στην δημοφιλή τηλεοπτική σειρά «Beverly Hills της δεκαετίας του 1990, ενώ αυτήν την περίοδο έπαιζε στο «Riverdale». Οι τωρινές επαγγελματικές υποχρεώσεις του ήταν η αιτία, άλλωστε, που δεν θα συμμετείχε στο ριμέικ από «Τα Χτυποκάρδια στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς» που θα προβληθεί το ερχόμενο καλοκαίρι.

 

 

Ο Ίαζ Ζίρινγκ (Στίβ) με μια συγκινητική ανάρτηση αποχαιρέτησε τον συμπρωταγωνιστή και φίλο του Λουκ Πέρι. «Θα θυμάμαι για πάντα τα όσα υπέροχα μοιραστήκαμε τα τελευταία 30 χρόνια» ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων ο γνωστός ηθοποιός.

 

 

«Η καρδιά μου ράγισε. Θα μου λείψεις τόσο πολύ Λουκ Πέρι. Στέλνω όλη μου την αγάπη στην οικογένειά σου», έγραψε η συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στο Riverdale, Μόλι Ρίνγκουαλντ. 

 

 

Η ακτιβιστική οργάνωση GLAAD θυμήθηκε τον Λουκ Πέρι για την στήριξή του στην κοινότητα LGBTQ, ενώ φόρο τιμής στο ηθοποιό απέτισε και η New York Comic Con με αφορμή τους ρόλους του στα «Buffy the Vampire Slayer» και «Riverdale».

 

 

 

Αυτοί είναι μερικοί διάσημοι που δημοσίευσαν αποχαιρετιστήρια μηνύματα για τον θάνατό του: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

💔💔💔

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) στις