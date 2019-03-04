Θλίψη έχει σκορπίσει η είδηση για το θάνατο του Λουκ Πέρι, ο οποίος απεβίωσε σήμερα σε ηλικία 52 ετών από τις επιπλοκές του σοβαρού εγκεφαλικού επεισοδίου που υπέστη την περασμένη εβδομάδα.

Από την στιγμή που έγινε γνωστός ο θάνατός του, χιλιάδες χρήστες στα social media δημοσιεύουν μηνύματα όπου εκφράζουν την θλίψη τους, ανάμεσά τους και διάσημοι φίλοι και συνάδελφοι του ηθοποιού.

Ο Λουκ Πέρι έγινε διάσημος μέσα από τον ρόλο του Ντίλαν στην δημοφιλή τηλεοπτική σειρά «Beverly Hills της δεκαετίας του 1990, ενώ αυτήν την περίοδο έπαιζε στο «Riverdale». Οι τωρινές επαγγελματικές υποχρεώσεις του ήταν η αιτία, άλλωστε, που δεν θα συμμετείχε στο ριμέικ από «Τα Χτυποκάρδια στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς» που θα προβληθεί το ερχόμενο καλοκαίρι.

Ο Ίαζ Ζίρινγκ (Στίβ) με μια συγκινητική ανάρτηση αποχαιρέτησε τον συμπρωταγωνιστή και φίλο του Λουκ Πέρι. «Θα θυμάμαι για πάντα τα όσα υπέροχα μοιραστήκαμε τα τελευταία 30 χρόνια» ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων ο γνωστός ηθοποιός.

«Η καρδιά μου ράγισε. Θα μου λείψεις τόσο πολύ Λουκ Πέρι. Στέλνω όλη μου την αγάπη στην οικογένειά σου», έγραψε η συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στο Riverdale, Μόλι Ρίνγκουαλντ.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

Η ακτιβιστική οργάνωση GLAAD θυμήθηκε τον Λουκ Πέρι για την στήριξή του στην κοινότητα LGBTQ, ενώ φόρο τιμής στο ηθοποιό απέτισε και η New York Comic Con με αφορμή τους ρόλους του στα «Buffy the Vampire Slayer» και «Riverdale».

The news of Luke Perry's death is absolutely devastating. He was a friend to our organization and to the LGBTQ community. Our hearts go out to his loved ones. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gCj1WscAst — GLAAD (@glaad) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

From Buffy to 90210 to Riverdale, thanks for entertaining us with your humor and charm. RIP Luke Perry.



Our hearts go out to his family, friends and Riverdale co-workers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07dUxihfLX — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

Αυτοί είναι μερικοί διάσημοι που δημοσίευσαν αποχαιρετιστήρια μηνύματα για τον θάνατό του:

❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

I am so shocked, devastated for his kids and friends and family. I’m just in disbelief ....

You will be missed Luke! Sending love to all pic.twitter.com/ycmpvD8zIT — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

RIP Luke Perry .. big love to his friends and family ❤️😔🙏🏼tragic — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

Luke Perry was the voice of Sub-zero in the Mortal Kombat animated series. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/zix8CIWbvh — Ed Boon (@noobde) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

RIP Luke Perry, at just 52 years of age, following a massive stroke.

What sad, shocking news. pic.twitter.com/I5gN5Vkvv5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 4 Μαρτίου 2019

RIP Luke Perry. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g6rR5lqLUG — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) 4 Μαρτίου 2019