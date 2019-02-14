Έχοντας υπάρξει μούσα μεγάλων σχεδιαστών και θρυλικό μοντέλο των '90s, η Κρίστι Τέρλινγκτον ανέβηκε ξανά στην πασαρέλα για χάρη του Marc Jacobs.
Μετά από πάνω από 20 χρόνια και ενώ σήμερα είναι 50 ετών, η Τέρλινγκτον δέχτηκε να κάνει το φινάλε της επίδειξης του σχεδιαστή στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας της Νέας Υόρκης.
Το διάσημο μοντέλο περπάτησε στην πασαρέλα φορώντας ένα μαύρο νυφικό με φτερά και ελάχιστο - η ίσως και καθόλου- μακιγιάζ.
Αγέρωχη, ακόμη τρομερά γοητευτική, και με τον αέρα της σταρ, η Τέρλινγκτον ήταν αναμφίβολα η πιο εντυπωσιακή παρουσία της βραδιάς.
Στην ίδια πασαρέλα περπάτησαν και οι Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber και Karlie Kloss, αλλά η Τέρλινγκτον ήταν αυτή που ξεχώρισε.
Ωστόσο, το θρυλικό supermοdel, χορτασμένο από φήμη και λάμψη, αναγνώρισε τη νέα γενιά μοντέλων, λέγοντας πως τους αξίζουν συγχαρητήρια επειδή δουλεύουν σκληρά.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
About tonight! OMG @themarcjacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn’t resist. A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where “Why the F not” is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions. C. I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me and this is a medium that “speaks”to her. So, thank you’s are in order, @karliekloss @gigihadid and @kaiagerber and all the lovely young women I have met briefly in the recent past or met tonight. You are ALL women I would want my daughter to emulate in your grace, confidence and elegance. Always reassuring to have @guidopalau @diane.kendal @stephenjonesmillinery and @kegrand encouraging you on and making you look and feel your best. And while that muscle did not hurt as much as I would have thought to exercise again, after 20 plus years, I am not certain I could beat the experience of tonight or wish to try! Now I can say exactly when and for whom I last walked a runway and feel so proud of all the forces of nature who made it possible! 😘@1.800.newbold & Congratulations for all of the amazing people who put shows like this together. I am in awe of the efforts I was able to witness firsthand and truly appreciate from a new perspective over the last couple of days all the effort that goes in. Bravo!