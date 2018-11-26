Η Etta Ng, η 19χρονη κόρη του Jackie Chan με τον οποίο βέβαια είναι εντελώς αποξενωμένη, ανακοίνωσε πως παντρεύτηκε την 31χρονη Καναδή σύντροφό της, Andi Autumn.
Οι δυο τους μοιράστηκαν στο Instragram διάφορες φωτογραφίες τους, τόσο στους προσωπικούς λογαριασμούς τους όσο και στον κοινό που διατηρούν μαζί, επιβεβαιώνοντας κι επισήμως τον γάμο τους.
Σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα, παντρεύτηκαν στον Καναδά στις 8 Νοεμβρίου και τώρα βρίσκονται στην πατρίδα της Etta Ng, το Χονγκ Κονγκ.
United by love & law ♡ On our wedding day~ . . . If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family youve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give. We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins! ♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we've returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly stronger than blood. Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts Love always wins. Always.. . . . . . . . . #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
♡ Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife ♡ Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths. @ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it's so hard to explain the change I feel. I'm no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO! ♡ THE NEW GENERATION DESERVES MORE! Feel the love we have to share, we can all get there. ♡♡♡ Happiest day of my life ♡♡♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
Η 19χρονη Etta Ng είναι κόρη του διάσημου ηθοποιού Jackie Chan και την πρώην εστεμμένης Elaine Ng Yi Lei, καρπός μιας σύντομης σχέσης τους το 1999. Μεγάλωσε με την μητέρα της αλλά κάποια δημοσιεύματα τον τελευταίο καιρό έκαναν λόγο για προβλήματα στη σχέση τους.
«Όλοι έχουμε πληγωθεί αλλά αν μπορείς να ονειρεύεσαι την αγάπη, μπορείς και να την βρεις. Η αγάπη είναι καλή, δεν κρίνει. Είναι δύναμη και αδυναμία. Η αγάπη μπορεί να φέρει την αλλαγή. Η αγάπη κερδίζει!», σχολίασε το νεόνυμφο ζευγάρι σε μια από τις φωτογραφίες.
Οι δυο τους ξεκίνησαν να βγαίνουν το 2017 και λίγο αργότερα η Etta Ng μετακόμισε στον Καναδά για να είναι μαζί με την σύντροφό της.
Learned to live with what we are given, love & good intentions will give us what we need. 💖
Τον Απρίλιο, είχαν απευθύνει δημόσιο κάλεσμα για βοήθεια, υποστηρίζοντας πως έχουν μείνει άστεγες λόγω «των ομοφοβικών γονιών» τους, κάτι με το οποίο διαφώνησε η μητέρα της Etta Ng, λέγοντας πως οι δυο τους «πρέπει να βρουν δουλειά» και να μην στηρίζονται στη φήμη του Τζάκι Τσαν για χρήματα.
Σύμφωνα με το Gay Star, ο διάσημος ηθοποιός έχει πει ότι δεν τον ενοχλεί η σεξουαλικότητα της κόρης του, ωστόσο οι δυο τους ποτέ δεν είχαν ιδιαίτερες σχέσεις.
Με πληροφορίες από BBC