Ο Pharrell Williams πήγε στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Παρισιού και κατάφερε να συζητηθεί περισσότερο από την επίδειξη που παρακολούθησε.
Ο διάσημος ποπ ράπερ εμφανίστηκε στο σόου Chanel Haute Couture, ντυμένος με τζιν παντελόνι και μπλούζα Chanel αλλά ήταν το ρολόι του, που μαγνήτισε όλα τα βλέμματα.
Στο χέρι του φορούσε ένα ρολόι Richard Mille RM 70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost, το οποίο κοστίζει 815.500 δολάρια.
Να σημειωθεί πως έχουν κατασκευαστεί μόνο 30 τέτοια ρολόγια.
Τα ρολόγια φτιάχτηκαν προς τιμήν του Alain Prost, ο οποίος έχει στεφθεί τέσσερις φορές παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής της Φόρμουλα 1 και βοήθησε στο σχεδιασμό του για να στηρίξει την ποδηλασία.
Κάθε ρολόι συνοδεύεται από ένα ποδήλατο, ζωγραφισμένο στο χέρι, δημιουργία των Prost και Mille.
