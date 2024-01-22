Οι μαγευτικές χιονισμένες Πρέσπες

O Θωμάς Γιωτόπουλος φωτογραφίζει το εκπληκτικό τοπίο.

Από το Σαββατοκύριακο οι περισσότερες περιοχές της χώρας δοκιμάζονται από την κακοκαιρία, ενώ το χιόνι σκέπασε και τις Πρέσπες, δημιουργώντας ένα πραγματικά μαγευτικό τοπίο. Ο Θωμάς Γιωτόπουλος σε μερικά κλικ από αυτό που ο χιονιάς δημιούργησε εκεί. 

Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC
Φωτ.: Thomas Giotopoulos / SOOC

