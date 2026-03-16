Όσκαρ 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη»

Την Κυριακή 15 Μαρτίου, (Δευτέρα 16/3, ώρα Ελλάδας) πραγματοποιήθηκαν τα Όσκαρ 2026.
Το One Battle After Another ξεχώρισε με έξι νίκες, ενώ η Jessie Buckley για το Hamnet και ο Michael B Jordan για το Sinners κατέκτησαν τα Βραβεία Α' Γυναικείου και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου αντίστοιχα.
Όσκαρ 2026: Η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές
Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές στα Όσκαρ 2026:
Best picture
- One Battle After Another
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best actor
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best supporting actress
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best animated feature
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best international feature
- Sentimental Value
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary feature
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best original screenplay
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
- Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
- One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Bugonia - Will Tracy
- Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
- Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original song
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
- Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
- I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
- Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best original score
- Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
- Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet - Max Richter
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Best cinematography
- Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
- Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso
Best film editing
- One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
- F1 - Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners - Michael P Shawver
Best sound
- F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Best visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
- Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
- The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin
Best production design
- Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
- Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
Best casting
- One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
- Hamnet - Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
- Sinners - Francine Maisler
- The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best costume design
- Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott
- Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz
- Sinners - Ruth E Carter
Best animated short
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best live action short
- The Singers (ισοπαλία)
- Two People Exchanging Saliva (ισοπαλία)
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
Best documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Η βραδιά των Όσκαρ 2026:
Με πληροφορίες από BBC