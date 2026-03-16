Όσκαρ 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη»

Την Κυριακή 15 Μαρτίου, (Δευτέρα 16/3, ώρα Ελλάδας) πραγματοποιήθηκαν τα Όσκαρ 2026.

Το One Battle After Another ξεχώρισε με έξι νίκες, ενώ η Jessie Buckley για το Hamnet και ο Michael B Jordan για το Sinners κατέκτησαν τα Βραβεία Α' Γυναικείου και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου αντίστοιχα.

Όσκαρ 2026: Η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές στα Όσκαρ 2026:

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best animated feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best international feature

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary feature

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best original screenplay

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman

Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

F1 - Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners - Michael P Shawver

Best sound

F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design

Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best casting

One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

Sinners - Francine Maisler

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best costume design

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz

Sinners - Ruth E Carter

Best animated short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best live action short

The Singers (ισοπαλία)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (ισοπαλία)

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Η βραδιά των Όσκαρ 2026:

Με πληροφορίες από BBC