Οι υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ 2026

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ ανακοινώθηκαν, με το «Sinners» να κυριαρχεί απόλυτα, συγκεντρώνοντας 16 υποψηφιότητες και σπάζοντας κάθε προηγούμενο ρεκόρ στην ιστορία της Ακαδημίας.

Η ταινία του Ράιαν Κούγκλερ ξεπέρασε τις 14 υποψηφιότητες που είχαν στο παρελθόν το «All About Eve», ο «Τιτανικός» και το« La La Land», ενώ διεκδικεί και το Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας. Ο Κούγκλερ είναι υποψήφιος και για σκηνοθεσία και σενάριο, ενώ ο Μάικλ Μπ. Τζόρνταν κέρδισε την πρώτη οσκαρική υποψηφιότητα της καριέρας του, για α΄ ανδρικό ρόλο.

Στη δεύτερη θέση βρέθηκε το «One Battle After Another» του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον, με 13 υποψηφιότητες. Η πολιτικά φορτισμένη ταινία συγκέντρωσε ισχυρή υποστήριξη στις ερμηνευτικές κατηγορίες, με υποψηφιότητες για τους Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο, Τεγιάνα Τέιλορ, Μπενίτσιο ντελ Τόρο και Σον Πεν.

Η 98η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 15 Μαρτίου (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας ώρα Ελλάδος) στο Λος Άντζελες, με οικοδεσπότη τον Κόναν Ο’Μπράιεν.

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, «Sentimental Value»

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, «Sentimental Value»

Amy Madigan, «Weapons»

Wunmi Mosaku, «Sinners»

Teyana Taylor, «One Battle After Another»

Best make-up and hairstyling

«Frankenstein»

«Kokuho»

«Sinners»

«The Smashing Machine»

«The Ugly Stepsister»

Best original score

«Bugonia»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

Best live action short film

«Butcher's Stain»

«A Friend of Dorothy»

«Jane Austen's Period Drama»

«The Singers»

«Two People Exchanging Saliva»

Best animated short film

«Butterfly»

«Forevergreen»

«The Girl Who Cried Pearls»

«Retirement Plan»

«The Three Sisters»

Best adapted screenplay

«Bugonia»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«One Battle After Another»

«Train Dreams»

Best original screenplay

«Blue Moon»

«It Was Just an Accident»

«Marty Supreme»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, «One Battle After Another»

Jacob Elordi, «Frankenstein»

Delroy Lindo, «Sinners»

Sean Penn, «One Battle After Another»

Stellan Skarsgard, «Sentimental Value»

Best casting

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sinners»

Best costume design

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«Sinners»

Best original song

«Diane Warren: Relentless»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Sinners»

«Viva Verdi!»

«Train Drerams»

Best documentary

«The Alabama Solution»

«Come See Me In the Good Light»

«Cutting Through Rocks»

«Mr Nobody Against Putin»

«The Perfect Neighbor»

Best documentary short film

«All the Empty Rooms»

«Armed Only with a Camera»

«Children No More»

«The Devil is Busy»

«Perfectly a Strangeness»

Best animated feature

«Arco»

«Elio»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Little Amelie»

Best international feature film

«The Secret Agent» (Brazil)

«It was just an accident» (France)

«Sentimental value» (Norway)

«Sirât» (Spain)

«The Voice of Hind Rajab» (Tunisia)

«Zootopia 2»

Best editing

«F1»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Best production design

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

Best sound

«F1»

«Frankenstein»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

«Sirât»

Best visual effects

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«F1»

«Jurassic World: Rebirth»

«The Lost Bus»

«Sinners»

Best cinematography

«Frankenstein»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

«Train Dreams»

Best lead actor

Timothee Chalamet, «Marty Supreme»

Leonardo DiCaprio, «One Battle After Another»

Ethan Hawke, «Blue Moon»

Michael B. Jordan, «Sinners»

Wagner Moura, «The Secret Agent»

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, «Hamnet»

Rose Byrne, «If I Had Legs I'd Kick You»

Kate Hudson, «Song Sung Blue»

Renate Reinsve, «Sentimental Value»

Emma Stone, «Bugonia»

Best directing

Chloe Zhao, «Hamnet»

Josh Safdie, «Marty Supreme»

Paul Thomas Anderson, «One Battle After Another»

Joachim Trier, «Sentimental Value»

Ryan Coogler, «Sinners»

Best picture

«Bugonia»

«F1»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

«Train Dreams»