Grammy 2026: Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Ολόκληρη η λίστα με τα ονόματα

Στο Λος Άντζελες πραγματοποιήθηκαν τα Grammy Awards 2026.

Πρόκειται για τη μεγαλύτερη μουσική βραδιά της χρονιάς. Η 68η τελετή απονομής άρχισε στις 8 μ.μ. ώρα Ανατολικής Ακτής Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών (κοντά στις 03:00 το ξημέρωμα ώρα Ελλάδας) και μεταδόθηκαν από το CBS και το Paramount+.

Οι παραγωγοί είχαν υποσχεθεί «στιγμές που θα γίνουν viral».

Το opening act περιελάμβανε τους Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose και Trombone Shorty. Στο pre-show εμφανίστηκαν επίσης οι Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard και Zara Larsson.

Τα βλέμματα ωστόσο, πέρα από τους ανερχόμενους καλλιτέχνες, ήταν στραμμένα στην κεντρική εκδήλωση, με την επιστροφή του Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ να συζητιέται όσο καμία άλλη. Ο ποπ καλλιτέχνης ανέβηκε ξανά στη σκηνή των Grammys για πρώτη φορά από το 2022.

Grammy 2026: Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Άμπουμ της χρονιάς

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny

Swag — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Mutt — Leon Thomas

Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Record της χρονιάς

“DtMF” — Bad Bunny

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Apt.” — Rosé, Bruno Mars

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“Apt.” — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” — Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“Luther” — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς

Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Στιχουργός της χρονιάς

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Σόλο ποπ ερμηνεία

“Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

Ερμηνεία ποπ ντουέτου/συγκροτήματος

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

“Gabriela” — Katseye

“Apt.” — Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” — SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

“Swag” — Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Something Beautiful” — Miley Cyrus

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga

“I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)” — Teddy Swims

Dance/ ηλεκτρονική ηχογράφηση

“End of Summer” — Tame Impala

“No Cap” — Disclosure and Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

Dance ποπ ηχογράφηση

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Bluest Flame” — Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

“Midnight Sun” — Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)” — Tate McRae

“Illegal” — PinkPantheress

Dance/ ηλεκτρονικό άλμπουμ

“Eusexua” — FKA twigs

“Ten Days” — Fred Again..

“Fancy That” — PinkPantheress

“Inhale / Exhale” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“F— U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! 3” — Skrillex

Remixed ηχογράφηση

“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein)

“Don’t Forget About Us” — Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey and Kaytranada)

“A Dreams a Dream - Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake)

“Golden - David Guetta Rem/x” — David Guetta, remixer (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Rock ερμηνεία

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

Metal ερμηνεία

“Birds” — Turnstile

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” — Spiritbox

Rock τραγούδι

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” — Vessel1 and Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” — Daniel James and Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” — Dominic Harrison and Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Rock άλμπουμ

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Private Music” — Deftones

“I Quit” — Haim

“From Zero” — Linkin Park

“Idols” — Yungblud

Εναλλακτική ερμηνεία

“Alone” — The Cure

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Εναλλακτικό μουσικό άλμπουμ

“Songs of a Lost World” — The Cure

“Sable, Fable” — Bon Iver

“Don’t Tap the Glass” — Tyler, the Creator

“Moisturizer” — Wet Leg

“Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party” — Hayley Williams

R & B ερμηνεία

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Yukon” — Justin Bieber

“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” — Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

Παραδοσιακή R & B ερμηνεία

“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

R & B τραγούδι

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop and Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent and Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr. and Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl and Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Progressive R & B άλμπουμ

“Bloom” — Durand Bernarr

“Adjust Brightness” — Bilal

“Love on Digital” — Destin Conrad

“Access All Areas” — Flo

“Come as You Are” — Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon

R & B άλμπουμ

“Mutt” — Leon Thomas

“Beloved” — Giveon

“Why Not More?” — Coco Jones

“The Crown” — Ledisi

“Escape Room” — Teyana Taylor

Rap ερμηνεία

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Outside” — Cardi B

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Μελωδική ραπ ερμηνεία

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 6Lack

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — PartyNextDoor and Drake

Rap τραγούδι

“TV Off” — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma and Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims and Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (Glorilla)

Rap άλμπουμ

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Glorious” — GloRilla

“God Does Like Ugly” — JID

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator

Άλμπουμ ποίησης με προφορικό λόγο

“Words For Days Vol. 1” — Mad Skillz

“A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)” — Queen Sheba

“Black Shaman” — Marc Marcel

“Pages” — Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton

“Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople” — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends

Jazz ερμηνεία

“Windows - Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield

“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead to You - Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Jazz φωνητικό άλμπουμ

“Portrait” — Samara Joy

“Elemental” — Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

“We Insist 2025!” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell

“Fly” — Michael Mayo

“Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Jazz ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ

“Southern Nights” — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore | WINNER

Trilogy 3 (Live)” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“Belonging” — Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Spirit Fall” — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade

“Fasten Up” — Yellowjackets

Μεγάλο συνολικό άλμπουμ τζαζ

“Without Further Ado, Vol 1” — Christian McBride Big Band

“Orchestrator Emulator” — The 8-Bit Big Band

“Lumen” — Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band

“Basie Rocks!” — Deborah Silver and the Count Basie Orchestra

“Lights on a Satellite” — Sun Ra Arkestra

“Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores” — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra

Latin jazz άλμπουμ

“A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro

“La Fleur de Cayenne” — Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band

“The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico” — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa

“Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley” — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Miguel Zenón Quartet

Εναλλακτικό jazz άλμπουμ

“Live-Action” — Nate Smith

“Honey From a Winter Stone” — Ambrose Akinmusire

“Keys to the City Volume One” — Robert Glasper

“Ride Into the Sun” — Brad Mehldau

“Blues Blood” — Immanuel Wilkins

Παραδοσιακό ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

“A Matter of Time” — Laufey

“Wintersongs” — Laila Biali

“The Gift of Love” — Jennifer Hudson

“Who Believes in Angels?” — Elton John and Brandi Carlile

“Harlequin” — Lady Gaga

“The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2” — Barbra Streisand

Σύγχρονο ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ

“Brightside” — Arkai

“Ones & Twos” — Gerald Clayton

“Beatrio” — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

“Just Us” — Bob James and Dave Koz

“Shayan” — Charu Suri

Άλμπουμ μουσικού θεάτρου

“Buena Vista Social Club” — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“Death Becomes Her” — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Gypsy” — Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

“Just in Time” — Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Maybe Happy Ending” — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J. Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Σόλο ερμηνεία country

“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” — Chris Stapleton

“Nose on the Grindstone” — Tyler Childers

“Good News” — Shaboozey

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Ερμηνεία country ντουέτου/ συγκροτήματος

“Amen” — Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price and Tyler Childers

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait and Chris Stapleton

Country τραγούδι

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols and Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Παραδοσιακό country άλμπουμ

“Ain’t in It for My Health” — Zach Top

“Dollar a Day” — Charley Crockett

“American Romance” — Lukas Nelson

“Oh What a Beautiful World” — Willie Nelson

“Hard Headed Woman” — Margo Price

Σύγχρονο country άλμπουμ

“Patterns” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Snipe Hunter” — Tyler Childers

“Evangeline vs. the Machine” — Eric Church

“Beautifully Broken” — Jelly Roll

“Postcards From Texas” — Miranda Lambert

Αμερικανική roots ερμηνεία

“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples | WINNER

“Lonely Avenue” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her

“Crimson and Clay” — Jason Isbell

“Richmond on the James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Αμερικανική ερμηνεία

“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples | WINNER

“Boom” — Sierra Hull

“Poison in My Well” — Maggie Rose and Grace Potter

“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” — Molly Tuttle

“Horses” — Jesse Welles

Αμερικανικό roots τραγούδι

“Ancient Light” —Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) | WINNER

“Big Money” —Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Άλμπουμ Americana

“Big Money” — Jon Batiste

“Bloom” — Larkin Poe

“Last Leaf on the Tree” — Willie Nelson

“So Long Little Miss Sunshine” — Molly Tuttle

“Middle” — Jesse Welles

Μπλουγκρας άλμπουμ

“Highway Prayers” — Billy Strings | WINNER

“Carter & Cleveland” — Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter

“A Tip Toe High Wire” — Sierra Hull

“Arcadia” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Outrun” — The Steeldriver

Παραδοσιακό μπλουζ άλμπουμ

“Ain’t Done With the Blues” — Buddy Guy

“Room on the Porch” — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’

“One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey” — Maria Muldaur

“Look Out Highway” — Charlie Musselwhite

“Young Fashioned Ways” — Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush

Σύγχρονο μπλουζ άλμπουμ

“Preacher Kids” — Robert Randolph

“Breakthrough” — Joe Bonamassa

“Paper Doll” — Samantha Fish

“A Tribute to LJK” — Eric Gales

“Family” — Southern Avenue

Folk άλμπουμ

“Wild and Clear and Blue” — I’m With Her

“What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow” — Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

“Crown of Roses” — Patty Griffin

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell

“Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)” — Jesse Welles

Άλμπουμ τοπικής μουσικής

“A Tribute to the King of Zydeco” — (Various Artists)

“Live at Vaughan’s” — Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet

“For Fat Man” — Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band

“Church of New Orleans” — Kyle Roussel

“Second Line Sunday” — Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band

Gospel ερμηνεία/ τραγούδι

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II and Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

Σύγχρονη χριστιανική μουσική ερμηνεία/ τραγούδι

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank and Pera, songwriters

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller and Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton and Darrel Walls, songwriters

Gospel άλμπουμ

“Heart of Mine” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

“Sunny Days” — Yolanda Adams

“Tasha” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Live Breathe Fight” — Tamela Mann

“Only on the Road (Live)” — Tye Tribbett

Άλμπουμ σύγχρονης χριστιανικής μουσικής

“Coritos Vol. 1” — Israel & New Breed

“Child of God II” — Forrest Frank

“King Of Hearts” — Brandon Lake

“Reconstruction” — Lecrae

“Let the Church Sing” — Tauren Wells

Roots gospel άλμπουμ

“I Will Not Be Moved (Live)” — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

“Then Came the Morning” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah” — The Isaacs

“Good Answers” — Karen Peck & New River

“Back to My Roots” — Candi Staton

Λάτιν ποπ άλμπουμ

“Cancionera” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Cosa Nuestra” — Rauw Alejandro

“Bogotá (Deluxe)” — Andrés Cepeda

“Tropicoqueta” — Karol G

“¿Y ahora qué?” — Alejandro Sanz

Άλμπουμ urban μουσικής

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Bad Bunny

“Mixteip” — J Balvin

“Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado” — Feid

“Naiki” — Nicki Nicole

“EUB Deluxe” — Trueno

“Sinfónico (En Vivo)” — Yandel

Λάτιν ροκ ή εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ

“Papota” — Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

“Genes Rebeldes” — Aterciopelados

“Astropical” — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana and Astropical

“Algorhythm” — Los Wizzards

“Novela” — Fito Paez

Άλμπουμ μεξικάνικης μουσικής

“Palabra De To’s (Seca)” — Carín León

“Mala Mía” — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

“Y Lo Que Viene” — Grupo Frontera

“Sin Rodeos” — Paola Jara

“Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)” — Bobby Pulido

Λάτιν άλμπουμ

“Raíces” — Gloria Estefan

“Fotografías” — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

“Clásicos 1.0” — Grupo Niche

“Bingo” — Alain Pérez

“Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2” — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Παγκόσμια μουσική ερμηνεία

“EoO” — Bad Bunny

“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

“Jerusalema” — Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que?” — Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream (Live)” — Shakti

“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Αφρικανική μουσική ερμηνεία

“Push 2 Start” — Tyla

“Love” — Burna Boy

“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

Παγκόσμιο μουσικό άλμπουμ

“Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo” — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

“Sounds of Kumbha” — Siddhant Bhatia

“No Sign of Weakness” — Burna Boy

“Eclairer le monde - Light the World” — Youssou N’Dour

“Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)” — Shakti

“Chapter III: We Return to Light” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Reggae άλμπουμ

“Blxxd & Fyah” — Keznamdi

“Treasure Self Love” — Lila Iké

“Heart & Soul” — Vybz Kartel

“From Within” — Mortimer

“No Place Like Home” — Jesse Royal

Άλμπουμ νέας εποχής, ambient ή chant

“Nomadica” — Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality

“Kuruvinda” — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

“According to the Moon” — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM and Dallas String Quartet

“Into the Forest” — Jahnavi Harrison

“The Colors in My Mind” — Chris Redding

Παιδικό μουσικό άλμπουμ

“Harmony” — Fyütch and Aura V

“Ageless: 100 Years Young” — Joanie Leeds and Joya

“Buddy’s Magic Tree House” — Mega Ran

“Herstory” — Flor Bromley

“The Music of Tori and the Muses” — Tori Amos

Comedy άλμπουμ

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” — Nate Bargatze

“Drop Dead Years” — Bill Burr

“Postmortem” — Sarah Silverman

“Single Lady” — Ali Wong

“What Had Happened Was...” — Jamie Foxx

Ηχητικό βιβλίο, ηχογράφηση αφήγησης και αφήγηση

“Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama” — Dalai Lama

“Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story” — Kathy Garver

“Into the Uncut Grass” — Trevor Noah

“Lovely One: A Memoir” — Ketanji Brown Jackson

“You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli” — Fab Morvan

Συλλεκτική μουσική επένδυση για οπτικά μέσα

“Sinners” — (Various Artists)

“A Complete Unknown” — Timothée Chalamet

“F1 The Album” — (Various Artists)

“KPop Demon Hunters” — (Various Artists)

“Wicked” — (Various Artists)

Μουσική για οπτικά μέσα (περιλαμβάνει ταινίες και τηλεόραση)

“Sinners” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“How to Train Your Dragon” — John Powell, composer

“Severance: Season 2” — Theodore Shapiro, composer

“Wicked” — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers

“The Wild Robot” — Kris Bowers, composer

Μουσική για βιντεοπαιχνίδια και άλλα διαδραστικά μέσα

“Sword of the Sea” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires” — Pinar Toprak, composer

“Helldivers 2” — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” — Gordy Haab, composer

“Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune” — Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Τραγούδι γραμμένο για οπτικά μέσα

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From “Tron: Ares”]” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“I Lied to You [From “Sinners”]” — Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”]” — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”]” — Ludwig Göransson and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners [From “Sinners”]” — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo and Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Mουσικό βίντεο

“Anxiety” — Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes and Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Young Lion” — Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade and Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer and Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse; Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer

“Love” — OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada and Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Mουσική ταινία

“Music by John Williams” — John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg and Justin Wilkes, video producers

“Devo” — Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes and Chris Smith, video producers

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Raye; Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou and Amy James, video producers

“Relentless” — Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola and Kat Nguyen, video producers

“Piece by Piece” — Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams, video producers

Recording package

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums” — Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

“And the Adjacent Possible” — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose and Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

“Balloonerism” — Bráulio Amado and Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

“Danse Macabre: De Luxe” — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

“Loud Is As” — Farbod Kokabi and Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

“Sequoia” — Tim Breen and Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

“The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)” — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

Άμπουμ cover

“Chromakopia” — Shaun Llewellyn and Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

“The Crux” — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

“Glory” — Cody Critcheloe and Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

“Moisturizer” — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki and Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Άλμπουμ notes

“Miles ‘55: The Prestige Recordings” — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis) | WINNER

“Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens and His Buckaroos)

“After the Last Sky” — Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates and Dave Holland)

“Árabe” — Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

“The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967” — Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & the Family Stone)

“A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Ιστορικό άλμπουμ

“Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)” — Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) | WINNER

“The Making of Five Leaves Left” — Cally Callomon and Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth and John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)

“Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)” — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39)” — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos” — Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)

Καλύτερο άλμπουμ με μηχανική επεξεργασία, μη κλασική μουσική

“That Wasn’t a Dream” — Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills) | WINNER

“All Things Light” — Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman and Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

“Arcadia” — Neal Cappellino and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

“For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)” — Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills and Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

Καλύτερη ηλεκτρονική επεξεργασία άλμπουμ, κλασική μουσική

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion) | WINNER

“Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2” — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District” Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Standard Stoppages” — Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman and David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

“Yule” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediaeval)

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς (κλασική μουσική)

Elaine Martone

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Αudio άλμπουμ

“Immersed” — Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

“All American F—boy” — Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

“An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)” — Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

“Tearjerkers” — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

“Yule” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediaeval)

Σύνθεση οργάνων

“First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf and Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band and Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s a Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Opening” — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train to Emerald City” — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Διασκευή, ορχηστρική ή a cappella

“Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen and Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band and Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

Ενορχήστρωση, όργανα και φωνητικά

“Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)

“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep an Eye on Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence and Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What a Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Ορχηστρική ερμηνεία

“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’” — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

“Still & Bonds” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Ηχογράφηση όπερας

“Heggie: Intelligence” — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges and Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

“Huang Ruo: An American Soldier” — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen and Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown and Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

“Kouyoumdjian: Adoration” — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell and Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street)

“O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead” — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh and John Molloy; Alex Dowling and Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

“Tesori: Grounded” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley and Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Χορωδιακή ερμηνεία

“Ortiz: Yanga” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic and Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Advena - Liturgies for a Broken World” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black and Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

“Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved” — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins and Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Lang: Poor Hymnal” — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler and Elisa Sutherland; the Crossing)

“Requiem of Light” — Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan and Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler and Sangeeta Kaur; the Clarion Choir)

Μουσική δωματίου/μικρό σύνολο

“Dennehy: Land Of Winter” — Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound

“La Mer - French Piano Trios” — Neave Trio

“Lullabies for the Brokenhearted” Lili Haydn and Paul Cantelon

“Slavic Sessions” — Mak Grgić and Mateusz Kowalski

“Standard Stoppages” — Third Coast Percussion

Κλασικό ορχηστρικό σόλο

“Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos” — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’” — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Hope Orchestrated” — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina and Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

“Inheritances” — Adam Tendler

“Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement in D Minor” — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works” — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Κλασικό σόλο φωνητικό άλμπουμ

“Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano” — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

“Alike - My Mother’s Dream” — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

“Black Pierrot” — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

“In This Short Life” — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

“Kurtág: Kafka Fragments” — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

“Schubert Beatles” — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel and Sam Weber)

Κλασική συλλογή

“Ortiz: Yanga” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer | WINNER

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney and Mike Tierney, producers

“The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II” — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

“Seven Seasons” — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy and Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Tombeaux” — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew and Christina Sandsengen, producers

Σύγχρονη κλασική σύνθεση

“Ortiz: Dzonot” — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic) | WINNER

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick and Sandbox Percussion)

“Dennehy: Land of Winter” — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound)

“León: Raíces (Origins)” — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner and London Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Okpebholo: Songs in Flight” — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez and Various Artists)