Grammy 2024: Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ έγραψε ιστορία με το βραβείο καλύτερου άλμπουμ- Η ανακοίνωση «έκπληξη»

Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ έκλεψε την παράσταση (και) στα φετινά βραβεία Grammy, καθώς έγινε η πρώτη ερμηνεύτρια που κερδίζει το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς τέσσερις φορές.

Η σούπερ σταρ, Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, που σπάει το ένα ρεκόρ μετά το άλλο, είχε προηγουμένως ισοβαθμήσει στις τρεις νίκες καλύτερου άλμπουμ στα βραβεία Grammy με τους Στίβι Γουόντερ, Πολ Σίμον και Φρανκ Σινάτρα.

Παρέλαβε το βραβείο από τη Σελίν Ντιόν, η οποία έκανε μια απροσδόκητη εμφάνιση. Η Σουίφτ εκμεταλλεύτηκε τη βραδιά για να αποκαλύψει ότι στις 19 Απριλίου θα βγει το νέο της άλμπουμ. Η Miley Cyrus και η Billie Eilish πήραν τα άλλα κορυφαία βραβεία στην τελετή της Κυριακής.

Η Ντιόν έτυχε ενθουσιώδους υποδοχής όταν εμφανίστηκε για να παρουσιάσει το βραβείο για το καλύτερο άλμπουμ, σχεδόν ένα χρόνο αφότου αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει όλες τις ζωντανές της εμφανίσεις μετά τη διάγνωση μιας σπάνιας νευρολογικής διαταραχής. «Όταν λέω ότι είμαι χαρούμενη που βρίσκομαι εδώ, το εννοώ πραγματικά από καρδιάς», είπε στο κοινό.

Υπήρξε εξίσου ενθουσιώδης ανταπόκριση όταν η Ντιόν ανακοίνωσε το όνομα της Σουίφτ.Το ιστορικό επίτευγμα είναι πλέον ένα από τα πολλά που έχει σημειώσει η σταρ τα τελευταία χρόνια. Η ίδια δήλωσε ότι «θα ήθελε πολύ να σας πει ότι αυτή είναι η καλύτερη στιγμή της ζωής μου», αλλά ότι απλά και μόνο η ολοκλήρωση ενός τραγουδιού, η πρόβα ή η προετοιμασία για μια συναυλία την κάνει εξίσου ευτυχισμένη.

«Για μένα, το βραβείο είναι η δουλειά», είπε. «Το μόνο που θέλω να κάνω είναι να συνεχίσω να είμαι σε θέση να το κάνω αυτό. Το αγαπώ τόσο πολύ. Με κάνει τόσο ευτυχισμένη. Με κάνει απίστευτα χαρούμενη το γεγονός ότι κάνει ευτυχισμένους και κάποιους ανθρώπους που ψήφισαν για αυτό το βραβείο».

Το πρώτο βραβείο της βραδιάς πήγε στη Miley Cyrus, η οποία πήρε το βραβείο καλύτερης ποπ φωνητικής ερμηνείας για το τραγούδι της Flowers, το οποίο και τραγούδησε live στη σκηνή.

Ο ράπερ Killer Mike κέρδισε τρία βραβεία, αλλά αργότερα βιντεοσκοπήθηκε να απομακρύνεται με χειροπέδες στα παρασκήνια.Η Kylie Minogue κέρδισε το δεύτερο Grammy της ιστορίας της, καλύτερης ποπ χορευτικής ηχογράφησης, για το viral smash Padam Padam.

Και η Νοτιοαφρικανή τραγουδίστρια Tyla έγραψε ιστορία, καθώς πήρε το πρώτο βραβείο καλύτερης αφρικανικής ερμηνείας. Η 22χρονη, η οποία ήρθε τέταρτη στο Sound of 2024 του BBC, κέρδισε για το viral smash Water, το οποίο ενέπνευσε μια τρέλα χορού στο TikTok το περασμένο καλοκαίρι.

Grammy 2024: Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των βραβείων

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus (WINNER)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” Boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét (WINNER)

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff — WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas — WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus (WINNER)

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers — WINNER

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue — WINNER

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble — WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — WINNER

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Album

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore — WINNER

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore — WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius — WINNER

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough — WINNER

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons — WINNER

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough — WINNER

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones — WINNER

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best R&B Album

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét — WINNER

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning — WINNER

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze (WINNER)

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS — WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — WINNER

“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers — WINNER

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael — WINNER

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Best Country Album

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything — WINNER

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse — WINNER

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man

Allison Russell – Eve Was Black — WINNER

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship

Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity — WINNER

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet — WINNER

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes — WINNER

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold — WINNER

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony — WINNER

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — WINNER

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings — WINNER

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola — WINNER

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Latin Pop Album

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno — WINNER

Best Música Urbana Album

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G (WINNER)

“Data,” Tainy

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla — WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis — WINNER

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole

“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello — WINNER

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me

Samara Joy – Tight — WINNER

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins — WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs – The Winds of Change — WINNER

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues — WINNER

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 — WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched — WINNER

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift — Midnights (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak — WINNER

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot — WINNER

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good

Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III – God Is

Kirk Franklin – All Things — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor – Believe

Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power — WINNER

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4 — WINNER

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South — WINNER

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana — WINNER

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores — WINNER

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — WINNER

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – Feel

Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto — WINNER

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment — WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal — WINNER

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls — WINNER

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs — WINNER

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name? — WINNER

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy – The Light Inside — WINNER

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök

Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — WINNER

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album — WINNER

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping — WINNER

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream — WINNER

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork — WINNER

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project — WINNER

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker — WINNER

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers — WINNER

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone — WINNER

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) — WINNER

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys — WINNER

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion

John Williams – Helena’s Theme — WINNER

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus

Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues — WINNER

Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning — WINNER

Samara Joy – Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante — WINNER

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion — WINNER

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing – Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance — WINNER

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories

Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic — WINNER

Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project — WINNER

Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark — WINNER

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane — WINNER

Chick Corea – Sardinia

Andy Akiho – Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds — WINNER