BAFTA 2024- Live η τελετή απονομής

Ξεκίνησε η απονομή των βραβείων BAFTA 2024 στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου με τον Γιώργο Λάνθιμο και το «Poor Things» να έχει βάλει ψηλά τον πήχη καθώς διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία.
Το BAFTA για καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο απέσπασε το «Anatomy of a Fall».
Το BAFTA για τα καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ απέσπασε το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου.
Το βραβείο για την Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων απέσπασε το «The Boy and the Heron».
BAFTA για καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού σεναριογράφου, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού κέρδισε το Earth Mama και οι Savanah Leaf (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Shirley O’Connor (παραγωγός) και Medb Riordan (παραγωγός).
Το καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο κέρδισε το American Fiction
BAFTA 2024: Οι υποψήφιοι σε κάθε κατηγορία
Καλύτερη ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο βρετανικό φιλμ
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Α γυναικείος ρόλος
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Α ανδρικός ρόλος
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Β γυναικείος ρόλος
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Β ανδρικός ρόλος
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Καλύτερο καστ
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερα κοστούμια
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερος ήχος
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Ανερχόμενος αστέρας
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde