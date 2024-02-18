BAFTA 2024- Live η τελετή απονομής

Ξεκίνησε η απονομή των βραβείων BAFTA 2024 στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου με τον Γιώργο Λάνθιμο και το «Poor Things» να έχει βάλει ψηλά τον πήχη καθώς διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία.

Το BAFTA για καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο απέσπασε το «Anatomy of a Fall».

Το BAFTA για τα καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ απέσπασε το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου.

Το βραβείο για την Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων απέσπασε το «The Boy and the Heron».

BAFTA για καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού σεναριογράφου, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού κέρδισε το Earth Mama και οι Savanah Leaf (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Shirley O’Connor (παραγωγός) και Medb Riordan (παραγωγός).

Το καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο κέρδισε το American Fiction

BAFTA 2024: Οι υποψήφιοι σε κάθε κατηγορία

Καλύτερη ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο βρετανικό φιλμ

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Α γυναικείος ρόλος

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Α ανδρικός ρόλος

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Β γυναικείος ρόλος

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Β ανδρικός ρόλος

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Καλύτερο καστ

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερα κοστούμια

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερος ήχος

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Ανερχόμενος αστέρας

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde