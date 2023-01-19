BAFTA 2023: Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες- 21 για παραγωγές του Netflix

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία BAFTA με την ταινία «All Quiet on the Western Front» να ηγείται της κούρσας των βραβείων με 14 υποψηφιότητες.

Το Netflix είναι στην πρώτη θέση με 21 παραγωγές του να διεκδικούν κάποιο από τα βραβεία. Εκτός από το «All Quiet on the Western Front», τρία βραβεία διεκδικεί το «Pinocchio» του Guillermo del Toro και από ένα τα «Blonde», «The Swimmers», «The Good Nurse» και «The Wonder».

Οικοδεσπότες της φετινής βραδιάς των 76ων BAFTA θα είναι οι Richard E. Grant και Alison Hammond ενώ η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου.

Η διοίκηση των βραβείων πριν από λίγες ημέρες ανακοίνωσε και τοις υποψηφιότητες για το «EE Rising Star Award», το μόνο βραβείο που επιλέγεται από το κοινό. Η ψηφοφορία έχει ήδη ανοίξει.

Σε ό,τι αφορά στα υπόλοιπα βραβεία, το «All Quiet on the Western Front» ηγείται της κούρσας με 14 υποψηφιότητες ενώ ακολουθεί το «The Banshees Of Inisherin» με 10.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα έχει ως εξής:

Καλύτερη ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο για Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy

Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Καλύτερος/η σκηνοθέτης/τρια

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Α' ανδρικός ρόλος

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Β' γυναικείος ρόλος

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Καλύτερο casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερο μοντάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη παραγωγή

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Καλύτερα κοστούμια

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Καλύτερο makeup & μαλλιά

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Καλύτερος ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star award (ανερχόμενο αστέρι)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim.

Με πληροφoρiες του Guardian