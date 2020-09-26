• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malfi the Lagotto 🐻 (@malfithelagotto) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Coffe please ☕️☕️☕️#türkkahvesi #catsofinstagram #catlover #lifopets #kediler #goodmorning

A post shared by Dimitra Kontou (@dimitroula_mougeiasou) on

 

 