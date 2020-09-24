• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

«Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it's how we behave while we're waiting». Joyce Meyer

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

The Teen Jinkx 😻 . . . . . . . . . . . . #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #pet #eyes #igdaily #lifo #lifopets

A post shared by George Pitsogiannis (@georgepits) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Cats of the day #catlovers #cats #cat #lifopets #athensvoice

A post shared by zTz (@zoitzimitra) on

 