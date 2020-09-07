View this post on Instagram

Let us introduce you to the new next top model. This is Björn! You may see him for the first time but soon enough he will be famous. He has filled out an application, as he told us, for the new season of the next top model and even if they have not answered him yet, let us ask you. Is it possible for them to reject him? Eyes like the sea, fur like cotton, and a body to die for! And moreover, he's a good boy too! Social, sweet, very friendly with cats, dogs and people! Hurry up my friends! You don't want to miss him! He is absolutely healthy, born in July 2020 and he is currently in Athens. He will be given for adoption with a contract only for the area of Attica for living indoors only, with the condition of being neutered when he reaches the right age. The new owner will cover the cost of the microchip. Contact number: +30 6973754965