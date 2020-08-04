• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
Happiness 😊 ❤ . . . #whiteshepherd #dogsofinstagram #instapets #lifopets #family
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Only summer..!!❤️🥰⛱ #mayoudakimou#labrador#summer#love#enjoy#lifopets#dogsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
*on the brink of tears* Please stop eating mummy’s fridge magnets #catlife #lifopets #lemmystop
View this post on Instagram
Back to her roots 🐕 ......................................................... #Melikari #Skyros #lifopets #lifopet #summer2020 #holiday #vacayvibes #vacaymode #canisfamiliaris #doggo #instadog #dogsofinstagram #visitGreece #visitSkyros #reasonstovisitGreece #amazingGreece #beautifuldestinations #distantplaces #travelling #travellingthroughtheworld #travelgreece #travellers
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chloe on the rocks #bluesea #greeksummer #dogsofinstagram #lifopets #loveofmylife #summercolors