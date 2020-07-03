View this post on Instagram

Led #Led_cra -scroll for English- O Led βρέθηκε με τα δύο αδερφάκια του στο δρόμο χωρίς τη μαμά του. Ίσως κάποιος τα άφησε εκεί,ίσως η μαμά τους κάτι έπαθε και δεν γύρισε ποτέ. Είναι ένα πολυ χαρούμενο , παιχνιδιάρικο γατάκι με πολλή ενέργεια και όρεξη να γνωρίζει καινούργια πράγματα. Ψάχνει το δικό του σπίτι. Γεννημένος τον Μαρτίου του 2020 Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. Led was found on the streets with his two siblings without his mom. Maybe someone abandoned them there or maybe something happened to their mom and she never came back. He is a very happy, playful kitten with a lot of energy and curiousity for new things. He is looking for his own house. Born in March of 2020 If you are interested in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause