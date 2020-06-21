• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#tounogato #cholargos #summer #petlife #lifopets #greycat

A post shared by Alexandros Galanis (@alexandros_galanis_) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🐺🐺 pup pup . . . #whiteshepherd #walkingtime #canadianshepherd #thessaloniki #lifopets

A post shared by Anna Kontou (@an______ko) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

ΦΙΛΟΖΩΙΚΟΣ ΣΥΛΛΟΓΟΣ Β. ΕΥΒΟΙΑΣ "ΑΡΤΕΜΙΣ" H MAPIΩ MAΣ! MIA YΠEPOXH ΣKYΛITΣA ΔYO ETΩN, ΣTEIPΩMENH, ΠOΛY ΦIΛIKH ANΘPΩΠOKENTPIKH ΠPOΣTATEYEI TOYΣ ANΘPΩΠOYΣ ΠOY THN ΦPONTIZOYN. TA ΠAEI KAΛA ME OΛA TA ZΩA KAI ΛATPEYEI TA ΠAIΔIA. KAΠOIA ΣTIΓMH NOΣHΣE ME KAΛAZAAP OMΩΣ EKANE THN KATAΛΛHΛH ΘEPAΠEIA KAI ΠΛEON EINAI KAΛA. XPEIAZOMAΣTE MIA KATAΠΛHKTIKH OIKOΓENEIA ΓIA THN MAPIΩ. ΓIA ΠEPIΣΣOTEPEΣ ΠΛHPOΦOPIEΣ KAΛEΣTE στο 6971800437 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #lifo #lifopets #lifomag #peopleathens #peoplegreece #menoumespiti #μένουμεσπίτι #athensvibe #athensgreece #athensvoice #starchanneltv #antenna #alphatv #et1 #megatv #megalive #straysofgreece #saveagreekstray #greekcelebrities #greekactors #fatseas #κορονοϊός #ζώα #fthis #faysbookgr #royalcanin

A post shared by Angeliki Panagiotopoulou (@angeliki23_) on

 