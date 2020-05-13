View this post on Instagram

🔹Catch me if you can 🐾 🔸Swipe ➡️ for the happiest puppy ever 🐶 ......................................................... Bruno (black) was a former stray dog of @crazy.paws_ shelter! Thanks to @kounistes.oures.thess and @crazy.paws volunteers he became a lovely member of our family ❤️ Melikari (brown) was adopted four years ago from Skyros Island ❤️ ......................................................... #Melikari #Bruno #puppy #puppylife #dogsofinsta #doggo #doglovers #lifopets #adoptagreekstray #adoptdontshop