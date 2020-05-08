• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️💚💙 #benthedog #lovemydog #quarantinemood #burgertime #handtohand #lifopets

A post shared by Hara Benardi (@hara.ben) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Σκυλίσια ζωή... #puglife #puglove #lifopets #pugsofinstagram #instapug

A post shared by Nasos Efstathiadis (@nasose) on

 

 

 

 

 

 