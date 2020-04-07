View this post on Instagram

"Dogs feel very strongly that they should always go with you in the car, in case the need should arise for them to bark violently at nothing right in your ear." -- Dave Barry . . . . #lifopets #whiteboxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxerdogs #boxer #boxerdogcentral #whiteboxersofinstagram #boxerdogsofinstagram #whiteboxers #boxerdogfans #boxerdogsrule #boxergram #boxerdogofinstagram #boxerlove #boxerdogoftheday #boxers #boxerdoglover #dogsofinstagram #boxerdogs_ig #boxerpuppy #boxerdogsaregreat #boxeraddict #dog #whiteboxerdog #boxerdogz #whiteboxerpuppy #boxersofig #boxerlover #dogs