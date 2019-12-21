View this post on Instagram

Yeap. We have truce sometimes. But, I have to tell you, it doesn't last long 😻😸 . #catsofinstagram #caesarthecat #instacats #lifopets #petsofinstagram #cats #maxthecat #pupitsi #mainecoonsofinstagram #pawsome #catsofgreece #tuxedocats #pinknose #pawsup #catmama #catsofleeds #leeds #petsofgreece