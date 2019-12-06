View this post on Instagram

I love morning walks with my hoooman. I'm working out by fetching pinecones so i can be in shape 💪🐕 What's your favourite game pals? Woof if you agree that nature toys are the best💯🌿🏀🌲🏈 #paws_up 🐾 #fidel_the_kokoni #lifopets #instakopros #instapuppy #instadog #instadogs #dogworld #doglover #dogstyle #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglife #dogadventures #dailywoof #dailybarker #dailybark #woof #paws #pawsome #cutenessoverload #pupfluencer #puppyoftheday #puppy #puppylove #puppiesofinstagram #puppiesofinsta #straydogs #adoptadog #lovepuppies .