View this post on Instagram

This is our happily ever after... ♡ ♡ ♡ #weddingstory #santorini #weddingsantorini #weddingfairy #weddingdestination #dogwedding #truelove #moments #together #photoshooting #bestcapture #dogsofinstagram #goodboyalert #idopaws #goodboysofinstagram #bestbuddy #lifopets #chocolatelabradorsquad #photoftheday 📸@kirillsamarits