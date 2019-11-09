View this post on Instagram

Pooping at Altitude. | New hobbie of mine - Sharing some deep thoughts - Need your opinion In Greece humans have this saying: "χέσε ψηλά και αγνάντευε"... It means "poop at high altitude while gazing" in english. How awesome is that, right? 😁 Human says the phrase most probably comes from the time of turkish occupation in Greece. It was used by the Greeks who should be in constant motion and alertness even in their most personal moments. 😉 In other words, the phrase is said to have been used by Greeks to remind them of the need to "have their eyes open" but also to select points with good visibility to make it easier to identify enemies. Nowadays, in Greece, we usually say "χέσε ψηλά και αγνάντευε" and use the phrase for something we consider a lost cause or to show indifference about a situation. (Or when I poop at high altitude 😊) Have you ever pooped at high altitude? Did that make your heart pounding with excitement? Or do you think pooping at altitude is a lost cause? Let me know by commenting below!