View this post on Instagram

"Everyone thinks they have the best dog, none of them are wrong" W.R. Purche . . . #lifopets #whiteboxer #boxerdog#boxersofinstagram #boxerdogs #boxer#boxerdogcentral #whiteboxersofinstagram#boxerdogsofinstagram #whiteboxers#boxerdogfans #boxerdogsrule #boxergram#boxerdogofinstagram #boxerlove#boxerdogoftheday #boxers #boxerdoglover#dogsofinstagram #boxerdogs_ig #boxerpuppy#boxerdogsaregreat #boxeraddict #dog#whiteboxerdog #boxerdogz #whiteboxerpuppy#boxersofig #boxerlover #dogs