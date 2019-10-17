• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets #schnauzer #mountains #love #fwfw

A post shared by xriasidakis (@xriasidakis) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Ringo and Phoebe #ringo #phoebe #labrador #friends #park #instalike #dogsofinstagram #lifopets

A post shared by Vangelis Kavvadias (@vankavadias) on

 

 

 