• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
Just arrived #victor#aegina#mydog#toypoodle#redpoodle#poodleoftheday#teddybear#instadog#instapoodle#instalifo#lifopets#doglover#petsofinstagram#aegina#vscocam#vscogram#summer #greekislands#love #dogofinstagram#picoftheday#instagramhub#doglife#ilovemydog#vsco#igers#goodvibes
View this post on Instagram
"More food human. Still hungry" #plutothedachshund #dachshund #dachshundsonly #dogstagram #dogs #dog #petstagram #pets #cuteness #cutedogs #cutenessoverload #dog #instadogs #insta_dogs #weinerdog #insta_pets #dachshundsrule #cutepets #lovemydog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #funnydog #lifopets #pawsomedachshunds #sausagedogs #happydog #picoftheday #dogwithstyle #animals #instago
View this post on Instagram
Ebony, When you look at her she stops you in your tracks! The cat goddess Bast (Bastet)! There is no doubt about it. A little deity! A kitty of the sun, and the eye of the moon, a divine creature to provoke you for playing, purring from love, to admire at the light, to keep away your bad dreams at night! She is looking for her forever home, where she would be truly worshiped, and in turn she will share all the magic… of her godly nature… She was born in May 2019. She will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica’s area only, de-wormed, vaccinated. Her new guardian will be required to spay her, at the appropriate age, and cover her microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 693 663 1269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Me myself and the double-glazed window 😸日光浴には二重窓が最高だよ☀️ #florian_grey_thecat