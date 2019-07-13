• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#dog#instadog#my_princess#lifopet#lifopets#dogoftheday#dogofinsta#what_is_this#zz🤩🐕🐾

A post shared by Μαρία Ελευθεριάδου (@maria_eleftheriadou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#tounogato #cholargos #wildanimal #catboss #fluffy #petlife #lifopets #catoninstagram #firstlove #mygirl

A post shared by anastasia V.galani (@anastasia_v_galani) on

 

 

 

 

 

 